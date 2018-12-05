Klook and Rail Europe sign global partnership to target modern travelers

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a world leading travel activities and services booking platform, and Rail Europe, the leading distributor of European rail products representing over 50 railroads throughout Europe, are pleased to announce a game-changing global partnership. Marking an important milestone for Klook, the strategic partnership will augment the platform's rail offerings and provide travelers with all-encompassing travel in-destination services. At the same time, Rail Europe may now leverage Klook's cutting-edge mobile booking technology to connect with modern, tech-savvy travelers in more than 100 markets around the world.

Beginning in late 2018, users have enjoyed easy access to Rail Europe's convenient services through Klook's dedicated Europe Rail landing page . The comprehensive booking services include point-to-point train tickets as well as sought-after rail passes, such as Swiss Travel Pass, Eurail Pass, BritRail Pass, and German Rail Pass. Ensuring quality service and seamless online bookings globally, Klook's platforms support both e-ticket for users worldwide and physical tickets (via free mail delivery) to close to 20 markets. To better serve travelers on-the-go, Klook's newly launched point-to-point booking site, available first on its mobile web and app, supports real-time city-to-city booking for train tickets as well as seat reservations for rail passes.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rail Europe to further expand Klook's services in European destinations and develop our new rail product offering. This partnership, and the extensive services it provides to our customers, will further solidify our standing as one of the world's leading in-destination platforms with rail being a key pillar," said Eric Gnock Fah, Klook's COO and Co-Founder. "Seeing a tremendous success of Klook's rail experiences in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, we are excited to pioneer technological innovations in European rail services. These efforts reinforce our mission as a one-stop booking platform for travelers to discover and book in-destination experiences of all kinds."

"Our new partnership with Klook is a huge boon for Rail Europe," said Dâu-Khôi Nguyen, President and CEO of Rail Europe SAS. "As a pioneer in the online travel and activities booking sector, Klook serves modern travelers around the world, covering over eight languages and 41 currencies. As a growing number of travelers seek more convenient, on-the-spot booking options, we believe Klook's innovative mobile services will make the beautiful train journeys of Europe more accessible than ever."

About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is a world leading travel activities and services booking platform. Klook gives travelers a seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, tours, local transportation, best foods and must-eats, and unique experiences around the world on its website and award-winning app ('Best of 2015', 'Best of 2017' & 'Best of 2018' by Google Play and Apple App Store). With Klook's innovative technologies, travelers can book after arriving in their destinations and redeem the services by using QR codes or e-vouchers. Each day, Klook empowers countless travelers to indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 80,000 offerings in more than 250 destinations.

With a team of more than 1,000 across over 20 offices worldwide, Klook's services are available in eight languages, supporting 41 currencies. It has raised a total of US$300 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia China, TCV, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com , the company blog or @Klook .

About Rail Europe

Rail Europe, in operation since 1932, is a European rail travel distribution company, and the dedicated source for planning and booking European train tickets, passes, and more. Owned by two shareholders, the French National Railroads (SNCF) through VSC Group, and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), the company has grown to become the leading authority on European train travel worldwide, generating close to half a billion USD in annual sales. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in North and South America, Australia, China, India, South Korea and Japan.

