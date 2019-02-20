Klook appoints Wilfred Fan as Chief Commercial Officer

With a wide range of over 80,000 travel offerings, Klook manages successful relationships with a portfolio of more than 8,000 merchant partners. A rising appreciation for diverse and unique travel experiences among travelers is changing the way the industry promotes destinations. Increasingly, meaningful and one-of-a-kind experiences are becoming the main motivations for travel. As a result, the new role of CCO will focus on further developing destination services and providing even greater support for Klook's valued merchants.

Klook is dedicated to the success of its partners, offering various resources. For example, the company has developed the Merchant App, a widely recognized travel operator solution that provides an efficient booking management system, instant user feedback and enables partners to use Klook's QR code e-voucher redemption system onsite. Through continuous technology upgrades and an easy-to-use interface, merchants can make more informed decisions based on the tool's powerful insights, including business data analytics, redemption records, booking reports, user reviews and more. The dedicated team at Klook also contributes creative ideas and insights to merchants when it comes to attracting diverse and dynamic consumers from over 100 markets around the world.

In Wilfred's role as CCO, the industry veteran will oversee the Supply Business Development & Operations division, as well as contribute to the overall strategy of Klook. Wilfred's appointment comes at a strategic time for Klook. Having raised US$300 million to date in funding, making it the most-funded company in the tours and activities sector, Klook seeks to exponentially expand its global footprint. Wilfred will be instrumental in expanding Klook's global portfolio of products and services, deepening merchant and operator relations, exploring new business opportunities and product offerings, and optimizing supply operations.

"Klook is a pioneer in the tours and activities industry and I am proud to join the talented and passionate team," said Wilfred Fan. "It's an exciting time to be in this space. The emergence of mobile has captured traditionally offline in-destination bookings, and merchants are now more ready than ever to adopt new technology. Not only do our mobile-first services improve operations, but they also fulfill an increasing demand from independent travelers for experiential journeys. I look forward to harnessing my operational and strategic experience to bring Klook to more travelers worldwide."

"We are excited to have Wilfred join our world-class executive team and global talents to transform the industry together," said Ethan Lin, Klook's CEO and Co-Founder. "Given the supply of tours and activities industry is extremely fragmented, being able to digitize the sector has contributed to Klook's leading position today. More importantly, we can bring success to our merchant partners as well as market the destinations in a more impactful way."

Prior to joining Klook, Wilfred was a founding member of Agoda, where he introduced a direct hotel contracting strategy that propelled Agoda to become the largest hotel platform in Asia with more than 200,000 properties. Over the years, Wilfred has attained a holistic view of the travel industry through his illustrious career. He has held countless senior positions with a wide range of responsibilities from leading Partnership teams to managing operations across Asia, corporate development to strategic planning, and more.

As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, Wilfred rounds out an exceptional leadership team at Klook comprising Ethan Lin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Eric Gnock Fah, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder; Bernie Xiong, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder; Anita Ngai, Chief Revenue Officer; and David Liu, Chief Product Officer.

About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is a world leading travel activities and services booking platform. Klook gives travelers a seamless way to discover and book popular attractions, tours, local transportation, best foods, and unique experiences around the world on its website and award-winning app ('Best of 2015', 'Best of 2017' & 'Best of 2018' by Google Play and Apple App Store). With Klook's innovative technologies, travelers can book on-the-go and redeem the services by using QR codes or e-voucher. Each day, Klook empowers countless travelers to indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 80,000 offerings in more than 250 destinations.

With a team of many than 1,000 across over 20 offices worldwide, Klook's services are available in eight languages, supporting 41 currencies. It has raised a total of US$300 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia China, TCV, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com , the company blog or @Klook .

