Klook Rebrands, Signaling the Transformation of its Business to Power a New Future of Travel

The new brand identity invites people to experience everything with optimism, joyfulness, and enthusiasm. "The rebrand is a massive milestone for Klook. We've overcome many obstacles in the past two years to get here, and there's no better time than now to show everyone a new Klook," says Eric Gnock Fah, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Klook . "As we enter a new era of travel, this rebrand is our commitment to bring joy back to our customers who have missed the magic of traveling and be their go-to travel and leisure app at home or abroad."

Cementing position as a leading superapp for travel and leisure

Klook's ongoing efforts to curate and provide a wider range of joyful experiences for its customers both at home and abroad have more than quadrupled the number of products and services during the pandemic from 100,000 pre-COVID in 2019 to over 490,000 in 2021. It also doubled its global travel presence to over 1,000 destinations in 2021, paving the way for the much-anticipated recovery of international travel.

Since the pandemic, Klook has shifted gears to focus on domestic travel with new activities such as local workshops, staycations, cruises, and car rentals. Despite most markets in Asia being under COVID-19 restrictions, the pivot has proven successful. The company surpassed 2019 revenue in 2021 on domestic travel alone, with monthly active users exceeding pre-COVID levels.

As cross-border travel gradually resumes with vaccinated travel lanes and the easing of travel restrictions, this twin-growth strategy will enable Klook to maintain its foothold as the leading player in the Asia Pacific.

Expanding our services to experience a world of joy in a new travel era

As the superapp for travel and leisure, customers can discover and book the best of what any destination has to offer across three categories - play, stay and move. They can look forward to new offers such as hotels and staycations, car rentals, attraction passes, and services including COVID-19 testing and travel-related insurance.

Stay+ for an epic stay experience : The company is expanding its staycations product to Stay+, a bundled accommodation and activities offering. Stay+ allows customers to purchase room-only offers at competitive rates with bundled experiences, including attractions, local tours, in-hotel services, and more.

: The company is expanding its staycations product to Stay+, a bundled accommodation and activities offering. Stay+ allows customers to purchase room-only offers at competitive rates with bundled experiences, including attractions, local tours, in-hotel services, and more. Car Rentals to take you anywhere : The company has consolidated one of the most extensive car rental inventory in the Asia Pacific and has seen over 350% year-on-year growth in 2021. It will continue its expansion efforts in 2022.

: The company has consolidated one of the most extensive car rental inventory in the and has seen over 350% year-on-year growth in 2021. It will continue its expansion efforts in 2022. Klook Pass for supersized fun : Combining the best packages from various activities and experiences, Klook Pass is an exclusive all-in-one digital pass format. It provides customers with savings, convenience, and a one-of-a-kind booking experience.

: Combining the best packages from various activities and experiences, Klook Pass is an exclusive all-in-one digital pass format. It provides customers with savings, convenience, and a one-of-a-kind booking experience. Insurance for peace-of-mind: In partnership with ZA Tech, Klook became the first travel player to roll out a full suite of travel-related insurance on a multi-market level, focusing on Asia-Pacific . AXA and Chubb were the first two insurers partnering with Klook on their substantial product line.

Relentlessly innovating to empower and help merchants succeed

Klook is dedicated to elevating the travel industry in this new era of travel and will double down on its support for merchants in becoming future-ready.

The company is launching Flickket, a new brand to accelerate the digital transformation of its merchants. The new brand will provide dedicated tech solutions to support them in digitizing faster and expanding their product distribution globally. Since 2020, the number of merchants coming on board to digitally transform their business has increased eightfold.

Flickket will support them in a few key areas:

Preparing for the next generation of travelers : With Flickket, merchants can enjoy " Express Go! ", a touchless offline checkout solution. Customers today expect a contactless customer experience from start to finish. However, many merchants lack the resources to deploy such tech solutions. Merchants can leave the logistics with Flickket while providing customers with a seamless, contactless, and cashless ticket purchase experience. "Express Go!" is now being used by over 20 attractions across Asia .

: With Flickket, merchants can enjoy " ", a touchless offline checkout solution. Customers today expect a contactless customer experience from start to finish. However, many merchants lack the resources to deploy such tech solutions. Merchants can leave the logistics with Flickket while providing customers with a seamless, contactless, and cashless ticket purchase experience. "Express Go!" is now being used by over 20 attractions across . More capabilities to help merchants maximize inbound tourism: Our integration efforts with Google Things-to-Do and Grab enable merchants to reach an even larger customer demographic. They can also reach out to even more global customers through our vast partnership network of online travel agencies , airlines, and more.

"Bigger, brighter, and better days are ahead for us and the travel industry. Expect more from us as we reimagine the way we travel in this new era," concludes Gnock Fah.

Hear from Eric Gnock Fah as he shares more on our rebrand in this video.

About Klook

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services anytime, anywhere. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and stays. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.

