Kloudless Opens Up Platform to the Developer Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloudless, the Unified API Platform, is announcing today at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019 new capabilities and partnerships that enable developers to customize Kloudless' functionality specifically for their own application stack. More than 21,000 developers use Kloudless to add SaaS integrations to their software products. With today's announcements, developers can use Kloudless alongside their preferred development tools and also extend Kloudless by building in their own integrations.

Kloudless is Launching the Custom Connector Platform

Originally a tool for Kloudless' internal team, the Custom Connector allows third-party developers to quickly add new connectors to Kloudless' Unified APIs using Python SDKs and OpenAPI specs. The newly created connectors would be available through Kloudless' abstraction layer with full functionality that includes complex features like activity monitoring.

"We wouldn't realize the full potential of the Kloudless Platform if we tried to build our entire ecosystem in-house," says Eliot Sun, Kloudless CEO. "Our new Custom Connector technology makes it possible to quickly scale out the number of connectors that are supported by our Unified APIs. We're excited to empower the developer community to extend our platform and help enable a SaaS application network."

"We're thrilled that the Custom Connector platform will let us extend Kloudless' Unified APIs to add new connectors and functionality without changing our existing integration with the Kloudless File Explorer and Storage API," said James Hodgkinson, Webinfinity CEO.

For beta access to the Custom Connector, please sign up for more information here.

Now Supporting Kubernetes for Self-hosted and On-prem Deployments

Kubernetes-optimized builds for Kloudless Enterprise, the self-hosted deployment of Kloudless, enable engineering teams to deploy, monitor and scale Kloudless with minimal configuration while leveraging Kubernetes' container orchestration services.

"Kloudless' Kubernetes-optimized containers let us quickly deploy and monitor Kloudless in our technology stack. By using Kloudless' Unified APIs, we have accelerated our launch of several cloud storage and construction application integrations," says Eric Hauser, DroneDeploy VP Engineering.

Kloudless is Now an Amazon EventBridge Partner

Kloudless is partnering with Amazon EventBridge to extend Kloudless' activity monitoring functionality with EventBridge's powerful routing, filtering, analytics, and data delivery guarantees. Companies building on AWS no longer need to implement webhook processing or poll, queue, and filter data on their own.

Deploy Kloudless Apps Faster with Postman Collections

Through a partnership with Postman, the leading collaboration platform for API development, Kloudless now provides a convenient method for new users to get started quickly through an official Postman Collection. Developers can now speed up implementation by focusing on testing and QA for a smoother product launch.

"Developers want to create a thorough and scalable testing process when building new applications. Using a Postman Collection allows developers to quickly test multiple application workflows across multiple integrated accounts, without needing to create a lot of manual testing processes. We are excited to partner with Kloudless to help enable developers to test multiple cloud apps quickly," said Abhinav Asthana, Postman CEO.

About Kloudless

Kloudless is trusted by market-leading businesses like Comcast, Sharp, and Autodesk. One billion API calls are made each month to services like Salesforce, Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Google Drive, Slack. A former TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Finalist, the company is funded by top-tier investors like Aspect Ventures, Alibaba, Vivek Ranadive (Founder of TIBCO), David Sacks (Founder of PayPal, Yammer), and Tim Draper (Box, Tesla, SpaceX). To learn more, visit https://kloudless.com.

Contact:

Jame Ervin

press@kloudless.com

SOURCE Kloudless, Inc.

Related Links

https://kloudless.com

