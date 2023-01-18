Klutch Cannabis Announces Grand Opening of First Dispensary in Lorain, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest's premier cannabis cultivators and processors, announced the Grand Opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, at 5152 Grove Avenue in Lorain, Ohio. Doors will open for the first time at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

After turning in more dispensary applications than any other applicant in the Ohio Board of Pharmacy's second RFA, the opening of The Citizen in Lorain marks Klutch's evolution as a 100% Ohio-owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company. The dispensary will feature the first operational medical cannabis drive-thru in the state, as well as a new, state-of-the-art interactive menu system and a uniquely patient-focused interior design. A second Citizen dispensary will open in Canton, Ohio, in Q1 of 2023.

"Too often, the patient experience at Ohio dispensaries has been dominated by long lines, complicated menus, and a desire among patients to get in and get out as quickly as possible. Our mission was to curate a simplified menu featuring some of the best products in the state and to create an accessible retail environment that focuses, first and foremost, on fostering a meaningful patient experience," said Founder and CEO Adam Thomarios. "My team and I have spent two years putting this project together, and we can't wait for patients to finally see what we've been working on."

The store will feature a wide variety of Klutch-branded products, including products exclusive to the dispensary, as well as Kiva Confections' line of award-winning edibles, which Klutch manufactures under an exclusive license in Ohio. Dispensary menus will also feature a full line of premium products cultivated and manufactured by other state-licensed Cultivators and Processors.

Hours of Operation will be Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sundays. The drive-thru will be operational shortly after opening week.

Patients interested in learning more can do so by following @CitizenbyKlutch on Instagram or by visiting the dispensary's website at www.CitizenbyKlutch.com, where they can sign up for the company's mailing list.

For more information on becoming a patient in the Ohio Medical Marijuana Program, prospective patients should visit https://MedicalMarijuana.Ohio.gov/Patients-Caregivers.

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020 in Akron, Ohio, Klutch prides itself on its patient-focused commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates and processes a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes, and operates dispensaries under the name The Citizen by Klutch. Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with California-born Kiva Confections, bringing Kiva's industry-leading, premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio, along with the lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more information, please visit www.KlutchCannabis.com and www.CitizenbyKlutch.com.

