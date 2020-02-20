Klutz® Expands Offering Of STEAM-Based Activity Kits With 28 New Product Launches At Toy Fair 2020, Booth #317

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutz®, the award-winning creator of quality, book-based activity kits for kids, introduces their latest STEAM-based activity kits designed to help kids learn through play and develop the ability to problem solve while building creative confidence and having fun.

Among the 28 new products being launched at the show is the latest LEGO® licensed activity kit, LEGO® Gear Bots. Using LEGO® Technic™ bricks, kids learn the fundamentals of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) concepts like chassis, axels, and cams while they build eight wacky sculptures that come to life when kids turn the crank.

"Our goal in creating our STEAM-based products is to help kids find the fun in what is often seen as intimidating," says Stacy Lellos, President of Klutz, "Our subversively educational kits help kids build resilience while becoming creative problem-solvers who will develop into the innovators and leaders of the future!"

Klutz empowers kids by giving them quality content and components that guarantee success in creating fun projects they're excited to make. Klutz fosters creativity through lightly guided creative projects in the original Core line for ages 6-12, to Klutz Jr. for ages 4+, to the STEAM-based line Klutz Maker Lab for ages 8-12, and to the latest addition of Klutz "Mini Kits" last year.

Toy Fair 2020 Product Highlights

KLUTZ

LEGO® Gearbots (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages: 8+)

Build eight physics-driven kinetic creatures using LEGO® technic bricks and papercraft. Learn about axels, cams, cranks, and how mechanical engineers use them in everyday machines!

Make Your Own Tiny Camper (Available: January 2020 | MSRP: $21.99 | Ages: 8+)

Miniatures made easy! First, put together the camper, then design and decorate the inside and outside with DIY accessories like a mini hammock, easel, curtains, chair, rug, tent, tote, pup, and more.

Sew Your Own Donut Animals (Available: January 2020 | MSRP: $21.99 | Ages: 8+)

Learn how to sew by making a half dozen too-sweet-to-eat donut animals in flavors like Coco Kitty, Strawbunny, Cinna-Chicken and more!

Mini Clay World Pet Adoption Truck (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages: 8+)

Make and bake 15 cute clay critters like a corgi, retriever, chihuahua, guinea pig, kitten, bird, and bunny, then build a chipboard adoption truck and accessories to help them find their fur-ever homes!

Kids Magical Baking (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages: 8+)

This kid-approved cookbook and baking essentials kit comes with a spatula, measuring spoons, pastry bags, piping tips, and fun accessories to decorate the finished creations. The cookbook features 25 enchanting recipes like Pixie Dust Snickerdoodles, Castle in the Sky Layer Cake, Mystery Surprise Cupcakes, and Unicorn Sandwiches.

KLUTZ MINI KITS

Nail Studio 4 SKUs (Available: February 2020 | MSRP: $12.99 | Ages: 8+ | Themes include Foil Galaxy, Glitter Party, Velvet Animal, and Tattoo Art)

Transform a regular manicure into a work of art! Each theme comes with its own special technique and all the materials needed to bring these designs to life including three colors of high-quality nail polish.

Make Your Own Soap 2 SKUs (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $12.99 | Ages: 6+ | Themes include Rainbow Daydream and Tropical Tie-Dye)

Make four fun-scented soaps in two different shapes. Simply melt the soap base and pour into the mold!

Clay Charm Bracelets 2 SKUs (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $12.99 | Ages: 8+ | Themes include Fashion Fab and Super Sweet)

Make and bake eight clay charms in fun shapes, then string them on the faux suede cord with the included beads for a DIY fashion statement.

KLUTZ JR.

My Sparkly Mermaid Soap (Available: February 2020 | MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 4+)

Make six soaps in shapes like a mermaid, jellyfish, or turtle and "sea" them come to life with the addition of waterproof fabric pieces that ride the (bathtub) waves. Making them couldn't be easier: just squish together the soap powder, glitter, and scent then pop in the freezer to set.

My First Rock & Gem Collection (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $19.99 | Ages: 4+)

Junior gemologists will "dig" learning about mineral formation with this beginner's collection. The kit includes eight real rock samples PLUS a surprise rock that they will unearth in the dig kit. Then go exploring to find rocks from home that you can decorate with the included paint and googly eyes.

KLUTZ MAKER LAB

Ultimate Spy Vault & Code Kit (Available: February 2020 | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages: 8+)

Assemble a double-security lock, then build a door alarm or pressure plate to protect your most prized possessions. The included book has even more spy activities like a decoder ring to keep discovering the spy-tacular world of espionage.

Rainbow Maker (Available: August 2020 | MSRP: $24.99 | Ages: 8+)

Build a triple-crystal, motorized rainbow maker that hangs in your window, then learn about the best weather conditions to find and record rainbows in the wild!



About Klutz®

Founded in 1977, Klutz has been engaging kids for decades with more than 150 million copies of its activity products in print, including such popular and award-winning kits as Cat's Cradle®, Face Painting, Juggling for the Complete Klutz, and The Klutz Book of Paper Airplanes. Klutz's unique combination of crystal-clear instructions, custom tools and materials, and hearty helpings of humor has kick-started creativity everywhere.

Klutz is a division of Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books. For more information, please visit www.klutz.com and http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/klutz. Follow Klutz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest @KlutzCertified.

