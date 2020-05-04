KLX Energy Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. is fair to KLX shareholders.

If you are a KLX shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit KLX Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

On May 3, 2020, KLX and Quintana announced that they entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Quintana shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLX common stock for each share of Quintana common stock they own. The consummation of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, KLX shareholder approval of the issuance of KLX common stock in connection with the merger.

The investigation concerns whether KLX and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) determine whether KLX is overpaying for Quintana; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for KLX shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

