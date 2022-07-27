KLYMIT DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION NAVIGATOR COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINS OF OUTDOOR EXPLORATION

"Spending time outdoors - whether it's journeying through the backcountry or exploring your local campground - can be transformative, which is why our partnership with Camping to Connect is so important," said Cory Tholl, President, Klymit. "The limited-edition Navigator collection not only celebrates the natural elements that guide adventures big and small but inspires the level of self discovery, confidence building and memory making that can only take place outdoors. We're proud to support an organization committed to making meaningful outdoor experiences possible for young people."

The Navigator collection spans Klymit's entire product line. From the Coast Travel Pillow to the Cross Canyon Tent, consumers can infuse the origins of navigation into their camping setup through unique constellation and topography patterns.

Limited-edition Navigator collection gear includes:

Cross Canyon Tent – $209.99 - $289.99 MSRP

– - MSRP Wild Aspen 20 Rectangle Sleeping Bag – $109.99 MSRP

– MSRP Traverse Hammock – $64.99 - $99.99 MSRP

– - MSRP Static V Sleeping Pad – $64.99 MSRP

– MSRP Horizon Travel Blanket – $64.99 MSRP

– MSRP Luxe Camping Pillow – $49.99 MSRP

– MSRP Hydra Drinkware by ORCA (22oz) – $38.00 MSRP

– MSRP Roamer Throw Tarp (Regular) – $29.99 MSRP

– MSRP Pillow X – $26.99 MSRP

– MSRP V Seat – $17.99 MSRP

– MSRP Coast Travel Pillow – $17.99 MSRP

Camping to Connect is a Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) led experiential mentorship program. The not-for-profit organization leverages nature-based outdoor recreation to address the diverse issues facing the youth BIPOC community.

"Growing up without regular exposure to the outdoors has ripple effects that persist into adulthood," said Manny Almonte, Founder, Camping to Connect. "Research shows a strong correlation between lack of natural experiences and mental health. We're grateful to Klymit for shining a spotlight on this important cause and helping fund initiatives that have a lasting impact on our nation's BIPOC youth.

For more information on Camping to Connect, visit www.CampingToConnect.com .

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit and the Navigator collection, visit Klymit.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: www.Klymit.com .

