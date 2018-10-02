KM Institute Releases Full Agenda of Speakers and Sessions for "KM Showcase" Conference, April 4-5, Arlington, VA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KM Institute, the global leader in Knowledge Management Certification and Training, and host of "KM Showcase 2019 - Beyond the Theory," have announced their full Agenda of speakers and topics.

Details on the event are at: www.kmishowcase.com

KM Institute KM Institute

The 2-day annual conference for Knowledge and Information Management professionals across all sectors, is hosted by the KM Institute and features Enterprise Knowledge as Premier Sponsor, April 4-5, 2019, at the Westin Arlington, in Arlington, VA (just outside Washington DC).

The event includes 24 sessions scheduled under Two Tracks:

Track 1: Global experts in KM exploring best practices and applied methodologies

Track 2: Real-world KM case studies and success stories

"It's great to see such a strong mix of KM leadership representing both public and private sectors on our Speaker list," says Eric Weidner, VP of KM Institute.

"There really is something for every type of Knowledge Manager, from the Sr Exec who needs new perspectives on KM Strategy, to the mid-level Manager who's leading the KM Team and needs best practices, to the KM Practitioner him or herself, who needs real-world practical application."

"I couldn't be happier with the roster of thought leaders and expert KM practitioners we've assembled to present at this year's KM Showcase," says Zach Wahl, CEO of Enterprise Knowledge. "Adding to this, we've got an excellent combination of networking events and interactive sessions planned to ensure we're delivering an engaging conference with immediately practical guidance."

A sampling of just some of the topics presented (by Track) include:



Track 1:

Addressing the Knowledge Retention Problem

Communities of Practice Success

KM ROI: The Cost of Doing Nothing

Knowledge Mobilization

Track 2:

Enterprise Search - The Key to Findability

KM for Improved Learning and Performance

"Fixing" Document Management

Improving your KM Architecture

The event is also very low cost at just $50 for all Government and Military employees, and just $495 for Industry, making this an excellent overall value for anyone interested in Knowledge Management. Pricing will go up by March 4th, so we encourage guests to sign up soon.

Guests can expect lunch on both days, plus networking opportunities, exhibitor booths, prizes and giveaways, and a cocktail reception.

Sponsor and Media Contact:

Eric Weidner

703-327-7096

209620@email4pr.com

Websites:

www.kminstitute.org

www.enterprise-knowledge.com

SOURCE KM Institute

Related Links

http://www.kminstitute.org

