Kmart Pharmacy is Ready to Serve Members' Flu Shot Needs

"The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine each season. We encourage every individual and family to be protected, especially after the severity of recent flu seasons," said Jennifer Speares Lehman, registered pharmacist and Divisional Vice President for Kmart Pharmacy. "It's more important than ever for patients to use their local pharmacy to get a flu shot to help alleviate the potential strain on other medical professionals during the season," she added.

"Our goal is to keep everyone healthy this season while also giving back to our members who can earn rewards for each flu shot purchased and prescription filled. Our immunization-certified pharmacists truly care about the well-being of our members, and they do their very best to provide information and advice on health and wellness. They're personable, approachable and professional."

In addition to offering the high-dose influenza vaccine, Kmart Pharmacy also offers a variety of Shop Your Way® member benefits. Members receive $5 CASHBACK in Points** for a no cost flu shot* administered at a Kmart Pharmacy in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and may also be eligible for Pharmacy Rewards.

Pharmacy Rewards members earn $5 CASHBACK in Points** for every five qualifying prescriptions filled***. Immunizations and pet prescriptions also count toward these rewards. To start earning rewards, sign up today at any Kmart Pharmacy or online at kmartpharmacy.com/rewards. Points become available for use in the next qualifying purchase after a Pharmacy Rewards Member becomes eligible to receive them. Once awarded, points are good for 30 days.

Get a flu shot today with no appointment necessary at a Kmart Pharmacy located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To find a nearby Kmart Pharmacy location, visit KmartPharmacy.com. For more information on immunizations and additional resources visit KmartPharmacy.com/immunizations.

Kmart Pharmacy also offers many other vaccinations including the shingles shot in all pharmacies.

About Kmart

Kmart is a leading integrated retailer offering quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. Kmart is part of Shop Your Way , a rewards shopping platform where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Kmart is also home to Kmart Pharmacy, which features best-in-class patient care for its members and customers. Kmart is a proud corporate partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, visit the Kmart website at www.kmart.com .

