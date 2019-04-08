KMS Financial Services Promotes Erinn Ford To Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Financial Services, Inc. ("KMS" or "the firm"), an independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK), today announced that it has named Erinn Ford Chief Executive Officer, as Eric Westberg transitions to the role of Chairman Emeritus. Ms. Ford became President of KMS in February 2018 and will continue in that position.

Erinn Ford, President and CEO of KMS Financial Services, said, "The entire KMS team is deeply grateful to Eric Westberg for his many contributions, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise, insights and relationships as he focuses on his role as Chairman Emeritus after more than three decades with the firm. I am honored to assume the torch from Eric and eager to build upon his industry leadership in supporting a financial advisor-focused approach to all that we do."

Eric Westberg, KMS Chairman Emeritus, said, "Having had the pleasure and privilege of being with KMS for over 30 years, I take enormous pride in all that we have built for our financial advisors and the clients they serve. The decision to offer Erinn the CEO position was an easy one, due to her deep appreciation of our history and culture, and because of the tremendous contributions she has made to the firm over the past year as President. I look forward to remaining involved, and I have every confidence that KMS will enjoy a promising future with Erinn at the helm."

Richard Lampen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Ladenburg Thalmann, said, "Erinn and Eric have proven that they make a fantastic team, with each bringing their own impressive strengths to KMS. As Erinn takes on her increased responsibilities as CEO and with Eric offering his depth of experience and guidance as Chairman Emeritus, it is clear the firm's employees, advisors and clients are in great hands. Ladenburg is proud to support KMS as it embarks on a new era of leadership."

Ms. Ford concluded, "Everyone at KMS appreciates the support of our parent company, Ladenburg Thalmann, whose offerings strengthen our advisors' ability to serve their clients' many needs. This support not only enables KMS to attract and retain top talent but presents growth opportunities and allows us to preserve our firm's white-glove, highly personalized service structure and values."

A longtime veteran of the independent financial services industry, Ms. Ford served as Senior Vice President, Advisor Relations, and President of Cetera Advisors before moving to KMS. Ms. Ford holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities licenses, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications from the University of Washington.

About KMS Financial Services

KMS, an independent advisory and brokerage ("IAB") firm founded in 1971, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and had $16.4 billion in client assets and 337 experienced investment professionals, as of December 31, 2018. KMS representatives have an average industry tenure of 22 years, an average KMS tenure of 11 years and are located across the U.S. KMS offers comprehensive compliance oversight and support, practice management services and training, and the distinct culture of a small, experienced firm with the resources of a much larger enterprise. For more information, please visit www.kms.com.

KMS Financial Services, Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a member of the Security Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

About Ladenburg

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

SOURCE KMS Financial Services, Inc.

