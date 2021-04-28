KN95 Face Mask With 95% Filtration Capability Receives Accolades on Amazon

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bear Protection is pleased to announce that its KN95 face mask for adults has received positive feedback from Amazon shoppers. These disposable face masks have received nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon. Each pack includes 20 lightweight and breathable masks that can filter out 95% of particulates in the air.

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, people around the world still need to protect themselves against COVID-19 infection. Along with social distancing and hand-washing, face masks are an important component in preventing the spread of the virus. KN95 masks can filter up to 95% of particles in the air and create an airtight seal around the wearer's face.

"The KN95 masks are effective due to their construction as well as design. They are constructed with two outer layers of non-woven material that filter particles measuring 0.5 microns in diameter. Between these layers, the masks are outfitted with an activated carbon filter layer to absorb chemical pollution, as well as a thick cotton layer that filters out particles that measure 0.3 microns in diameter. The mask KN95 are also designed and tested for appropriate fit to achieve a less than 8% leakage," said Blue Bear Protection spokesperson Lawrence Clingman.

The KN95 masks black from Blue Bear Protection consist of melt-blown fabric layers and two non-woven cloth layers to ensure user comfort, protection, and breathability. Users can wear these masks comfortably for extended periods of time because of their adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loops.

"My brother recommended them to me. He is a welder, and he always wears a mask under his hood. He likes the KN95 because they seem to keep more gunk out. These are comfortable. The nose bar is nice and doesn't sit too high on my nose. The straps are, for the most part, comfortable. Anything can get annoying after 8 hours," an impressed user mentioned in his Amazon review.

Blue Bear Protection sells premium PPE products at affordable prices across the USA. We've spent decades building good relationships with suppliers and distributors around the world, enabling us to source the best products. Our warehouses around the country enable us to get those products into homes, schools, medical centers and businesses quickly and easily. Our mission is to make quality personal protective products accessible to everyone.

