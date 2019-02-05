KNAACK® Introduces New Safety Kage™ Model for Construction Site Safety Directors

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and security, today introduces the KNAACK® Safety Kage™ 139-SK-01. This new product expands the KNAACK® Safety Kage™ product line, combining the organization of the original model with added mobility and protection.

"At KNAACK®, we create all of our products with an emphasis on security, maximizing productivity on the jobsite for users," said Mike Bykowski, Director of Product Management, Truck and Job Site. "That's why we're proud to release the newest model of the KNAACK® Safety Kage™, designed for aerial mobility and increased weather protection."

Mobility and Weather Resistance Provides Increased Productivity

The KNAACK® Safety Kage™ 139-SK-01 incorporates feedback directly from construction professionals and safety directors, with several new features. The new model features a four-point crane lift capability to enhance the mobility of the unit. Now, it can efficiently be hoisted across a jobsite and from deck to deck, saving professionals time and energy.

This model is based off the platform of the original KNAACK 139-SK Cabinet. Given the fully-enclosed, solid body panel construction, it enables the end user to keep crucial fall protection and safety gear equipment protected from harsh conditions. In addition, a ventilated door has been incorporated for fall protection storage.

The KNAACK® Safety Kage™ 139-SK-01 provides maximum security against theft 24 hours a day and distinguishes the product from all other storage units on the market. The original KNAACK® Safety Kage™ 139-SK model was released in May, 2018, with an industry-first design. The three-section unit prioritizes organization to keep gear accessible and is easy to find on the jobsite. The neon green color stands out as a high visibility identifier for workers to locate in the event of an emergency. The exterior of the cabinet offers quick access to highly used safety gear like a fire extinguisher, first aid kit and eye wash station. Inside, it features shelves for items such as hard hats and vests, and hooks to hang fall protection harnesses. This eliminates scratches, abrasions and water damage to any of the PPE Gear.

Award-Winning Product Design

The KNAACK® Safety Kage™ has been acknowledged by jobsite professionals, industrial suppliers, and trade publications for helping safety be a top priority on jobsites. In September 2018, KNAACK® Safety Kage™ received an award from the Pro Tool Innovation Awards, which recognizes the best products in the tool industry and serves as a buying guide for contractors and repair professionals. The product was chosen as the Best Rolling Job Site Storage Product for 2018, due to its innovative design and unique contribution to storage systems. More than 60 different tool manufacturers submitted award entries for nearly 300 unique products. A panel of judges, comprised of media and tool professionals from North America, chose the best products among dozens of categories. Winners were chosen based on innovative features, advanced power delivery, groundbreaking ergonomics, technological advancements and value.

The KNAACK® Safety Kage™ 139-SK-01 is now available nationally. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. Its portfolio of industry leading brands include WERNER®, KNAACK®,

WEATHER GUARD®, Zarges®, Youngman®, BoSS®, Centaure®, Duarib®, Haemmerlin® and Bailey®. WernerCo has manufacturing, warehousing, sales, distribution and office facilities in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. WernerCo's US headquarters are in Greenville, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

