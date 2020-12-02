Knack.io To Host Virtual "Knackathon 2021" during SXSW

"Knack.io is excited to open the doors to students who want to be professional engineers by giving them the chance to actually work with them on challenging projects," says Leroy Ware, CTO of Knack.io. "We're bringing together an impressive speaker lineup with open-source contributors and thought leaders from both engineering and technical staffing."

The teams of young and professional engineers, working together, will be judged based on their technical delivery, as well as their dedication to mentorship, inclusion and diversity. Up to $50K in prizes will be awarded, including STEAM and college scholarships, cash, crypto, and electronic hardware. The competition is part of a larger conference with speakers, bootcamps, workshops, networking, and a Hiring Expo where attendees can meet companies with current job openings.

Knackathon tickets are available to the public starting on December 2. The event will take place March 15-19, the same week of SXSW and coinciding with spring break for many school districts and colleges. Early Bird pricing for general admission is $99 and students will receive a 50% discount. Tickets provide full access to all events, including the competition, talks, bootcamps, workshops, and networking events.

About Knackathon

Knackathon is the first of its kind engineering mentorship conference that welcomes aspiring engineers in high school and college. The young hackers will be working alongside engineering pros competing for prizes. Teams are judged based on their technical delivery as well as their dedication to mentorship, inclusion, and diversity.

About Knack.io

Knack.io is the ultimate job-finding platform for tech workers, aggregating jobs from recruiters, hiring managers, and job boards to present highly targeted employment opportunities to candidates. Knack.io is on a mission to transform the tech staffing industry into one that is more intelligent, efficient and transparent. Knack.io CEO Craig Fisher is the founder and host of TalentNet Live, the longest-running (10+ years) recruiting conference in the Southwest.

