knctrr announces the joining of Surendra Goel, Urgent.ly cofounder, as newest board member

"I'm thrilled to be working with such a capable team of like minded individuals who truly see the bigger picture when it comes to locality, ease, and accessibility for creative and freelance services. I am looking to guide the knctrr team to realize their vision of creating a totally frictionless experience for small businesses to hire other small businesses," says Goel.

Although an engineer by trade, owning 14 patents in search engine and content interfacing, Goel has leveraged his deep technical background to pursue various entrepreneurial endeavors, creating numerous companies that solve complex challenges. Goel has also held various executive roles with the likes of Comcast and AOL. Most recently, Goel cofounded Urgent.ly, widely known "like Uber for roadside assistance", in 2013 and quickly disrupted the roadside assistance market. In the 7 years since they were founded, Goel helped lead the company as Chairman and CTO to new heights as the #6 fastest growing company in North America, according to Deloitte. Recently closing a $21M Series B round, they now find themselves shipping as a valuable solution to car manufacturers such as BMW.

The knctrr team is thrilled to work with Goel at such an important time in their existence. CEO Art Binder says "We're so lucky to have Surendra's immense expertise and unique perspective to help us navigate any unknown terrain as we scale knctrr." This news comes as the company celebrates several successes, such as releasing 1.0 of their web platform, growing their robust provider network, and proving out the concept while increasing the hiring rate for their providers. Already helping many small businesses launch or revamp, knctrr continues to develop and optimize their platform for a user friendly experience to help even more, and they look forward to leaning on Goel's input during that process.

