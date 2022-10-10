Knee Pad Market to grow by USD 995.54 Mn by 2026, Product innovations and portfolio extensions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the knee pad market operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 995.54 million, at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knee Pad Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3M Co., ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES, ALTA Industries, ASICS Corp., Barska Optics, Bashlin Industries Inc., Bauerfeind USA Inc., Bucket Boss, Custom LeatherCraft Manufacturing LLC, Damascus Worldwide Inc., Decathlon SA, G FORM LLC, Hultafors Group AB, Klein Tools Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tommyco Knee Pads Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Knee Pad Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, individual categories led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Individual



Industrial

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Knee Pad Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The knee pad market report covers the following areas:

Knee Pad Market Size

Knee Pad Market Trends

Knee Pad Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for specialty knee pads as one of the prime reasons driving the Knee Pad Market growth during the next few years. Download Sample Report.

Knee Pad Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist knee pad market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the knee pad market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the knee pad market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the knee pad market, vendors

Knee Pad Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $995.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES, ALTA Industries, ASICS Corp., Barska Optics, Bashlin Industries Inc., Bauerfeind USA Inc., Bucket Boss, Custom LeatherCraft Manufacturing LLC, Damascus Worldwide Inc., Decathlon SA, G FORM LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, Klein Tools Inc., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tommyco Knee Pads Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 ALTA Industries

10.5 ASICS Corp.

10.6 Bauerfeind USA Inc.

10.7 Decathlon SA

10.8 Hultafors Group AB

10.9 Mizuno Corp

10.10 Nike Inc

10.11 Tommyco Knee Pads Inc.

10.12 Vista Outdoor Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

