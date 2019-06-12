KNF Introduces New NPK 012 Swing-piston Pump

Although small, the NPK 012 offers high levels of both vacuum and pressure performance. The vacuum version reaches 25.8 in.Hg (140 mbar abs), has a maximum flow rate of 13.5 L/min, and can deliver 15 psig continuously. The pressure version delivers up to 36 psig (2.5 bar) of continuous positive pressure, and up to 72 psig (5 bar) during intermittent operation. Both versions can start up against the full vacuum and pressure range, and the brushless DC motor provides excellent custom-fit speed control with low energy consumption.

The great performance-to-size and price-to-size/performance ratios of NPK 012 make it well-suited for an array of applications, including medical inhalation therapy devices; sprayers (disinfection, scent dispensing, crop protection); pick-and-place vacuum equipment; and pneumatic actuations.

About KNF

KNF Neuberger, Inc. is a leader in gas and liquid diaphragm and swing-piston pumps. Built upon over 70 years of engineer-to-engineer collaboration, KNF combines technical expertise and manufacturing leadership to address application-specific challenges for an ever-growing list of markets that includes medical device and diagnostics, environmental/industrial hygiene, laboratory equipment, reprographics, security and defense, semiconductor, energy, various process industries, and more. KNF is committed to delivering industry-leading customer service, rigorous product lives, stringent validation testing, and acting as a reliable and trusted technical resource. We optimize not only our OEM pumps, but also assist our customers in optimizing their overall systems. In fact, more than 90% of our OEM business involves optimizing our pumps for unique customer-specific solutions.

