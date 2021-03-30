Knife River Receives Permit for Texas Quarry Operations

BISMARCK, N.D., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife River Corporation, the construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), announced today it has received permitting to expand operational capabilities at its Honey Creek quarry northwest of Austin, Texas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has granted Knife River a New Source Review permit. The permit allows the company to add a third crusher and wash screen, increase throughput, and extend operational hours. Knife River purchased this 570-acre property in 2019 and has continued to develop it. The site produces construction aggregates for internal and external supply, including for asphalt and ready-mix concrete production.

With the new permit, Knife River intends to add further production facilities that will be fully operational in 2022. Additionally, the company is adding a rail-loading facility at Honey Creek this year that will enable it to ship aggregates to its locations in Waco, Bryan/College Station and Beaumont.

Honey Creek contains an estimated 40-year supply of aggregates.

"This is exciting news for our Texas operations as they add capacity and rail transportation to Honey Creek," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Having a high-quality aggregate source provides a great advantage as we serve our customers and our own construction, ready-mix and asphalt operations."

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. It also performs integrated construction services. For more information, visit www.kniferiver.com.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

