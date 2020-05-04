Knight-Hennessy Scholars announces third global cohort

STANFORD, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knight-Hennessy Scholars program (https://kh.stanford.edu/) at Stanford University has announced its 2020 cohort of 76 scholars, with students from 26 countries (including the US), pursuing degrees in 39 programs at Stanford. Short profiles of the 2020 Knight-Hennessy Scholars are available here ( https://kh.stanford.edu/program/scholars ).

The Knight-Hennessy Scholars program cultivates a diverse multidisciplinary community of emerging leaders from around the world and guides them to collaborate, innovate, and communicate as they prepare to address the complex challenges facing society. Knight-Hennessy Scholars participate in an experiential leadership development platform, become part of a supportive community of fellow scholars, and receive funding for graduate study at Stanford. Knight-Hennessy Scholars broaden knowledge, develop skills, and strengthen character through the King Global Leadership Program, which provides a collection of community experiences, workshops, meetings with leaders, domestic and global study trips, and personal development opportunities.

The 2020 Knight-Hennessy Scholars earned undergraduate degrees at 16 international and 34 U.S. institutions. They will pursue graduate degrees across the university at all seven of Stanford's schools, with 26 percent earning degrees in Humanities and Sciences; 22 percent in Engineering; 17 percent in Business; 16 percent in Medicine; 13 percent in Law; 3 percent in Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences; and 3 percent in Education. Eight percent are serving in the U.S. Military and 18 percent were the first members of their families to attend colleges.

"Their intellectual ability, diversity of backgrounds and experiences, and commitment to a better world give me much-needed hope in this challenging time, as the world faces its first true pandemic in 100 years," said John L. Hennessy, president emeritus and the Shriram Family Director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program.

The third cohort brings the total scholar count to 190 after the first five scholars graduate in June. The program plans to increase the annual intake of scholars to 100 in the long term.

The application for the 2021 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars is available at (https://kh.stanford.edu/apply). The application deadline is October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.

The program frequently offers online information sessions to describe the community, program, and admission process, and hopes to resume in-person outreach in 2021 domestically and around the world.

About Knight-Hennessy Scholars

Announced in 2016, the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program is named for Phil Knight, MBA '62, philanthropist and co-founder of Nike Inc., and John Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet Inc. and president of Stanford (2000-2016).

