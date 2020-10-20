Knights of Columbus Announces Novena in Anticipation of Father McGivney's Beatification

A priest of the now-Archdiocese of Hartford, Father McGivney founded the Knights in 1882 while serving at St. Mary's Church in New Haven. The Knights of Columbus is today one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils.

"We are praying that many graces will come through the beatification of Father McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities," said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. "We will also pray for a miracle that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney."

Each day of the novena includes an invocation to Father McGivney under a different aspect of his life and leadership, including promoter of family life and the domestic church, priest and pastor, friend to the poor and marginalized, and founder of the Knights of Columbus. Each is accompanied by prayers of intercession and a virtue to imitate.

The novena daily concludes with a prayer for the canonization of Father McGivney, and that he "prompt us to greater confidence in [God's] love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast."

The novena is available at http://kofc.org/novena

During the past year, the Knights of Columbus around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $114 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors offers investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years.

