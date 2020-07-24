Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Hosts Third Annual Catholic Investment Symposium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC (KoCAA), hosted its third annual Catholic Investment Symposium on July 21 and 22, 2020.

The Symposium was held exclusively in a virtual format, bringing together some of the most highly regarded and recognized Catholic institutions, investment consultants, and academics in the US. The annual event is designed to provide attendees a sample of KoCAA's thought leadership on timely Catholic investment and administrative topics.

The two-day event opened with Introductory Remarks from KoCAA president and chief investment officer Tony Minopoli, who presented an overview of the firm's recent success.

Minopoli reported that the over $25 billion asset manager's assets had grown through both client acquisition and the completion of the purchase of the former sub-advisor to the equity mutual funds so that publicly offered products now represent roughly $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2020. "We surpassed our five-year track record in our Catholic Family of Mutual Funds in February," Minopoli said. "So it really has been a year of firsts and of milestones for Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors."

Since hosting the previous Annual Symposium, KoCAA has marked many milestones, including the recent acquisition of the entire institutional business portfolio of Boston Advisors, the offering of a new charitable vehicle, Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund, the launch of a new Long/Short Equity Fund, a First of Its Kind Catholic All Cap U.S. Index Fund and the celebration of the firm's fifth anniversary.

Other speakers at the event included Thom Duffy, Vice President of Investment Strategy; Dr. John Grabowski, Moral Theologian; Dennis Gerber, President and CEO of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund; and David Hanna, Senior Vice President of Boston Advisors. Topics included: Why Principled Investing and ESG Investing Matter Now More Than Ever for Catholic Investors, Value Creation Utilizing Donor Advised Funds, Deposit and Loan Programs, and Alternative Investing: Private Credit Strategies.

Institutional Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:



Thom Duffy VP, Investment Strategy Knights of Columbus Headquarters 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT 06510 203-752-4417 [email protected] |www.kofcassetadvisors.org Shari Smith Communications Manager, Insurance & Investments Knights of Columbus Headquarters 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT 06510 203-800-4989 [email protected] | www.kofcassetadvisors.org

Further Information:

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For further information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov . KoCAA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with more $25 billion in assets under management. Please visit: KofCAssetAdvisors.org for additional information.

