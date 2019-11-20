Knights of Columbus Distribute Coats to Denver Homeless

Andrew Wheaton, a General Insurance agent for the Knights of Columbus, echoed Herskovits and said, "Being able to give the people we met the gift of warmth was profoundly impactful."

The coat distribution coincided with an unusual weather day in Denver. The event started in the morning with temperatures in the low 50's but temperatures quickly began to drop, and snow was forecasted.

In addition to new winter coats, the Knights also handed out care packages to help the homeless with their well-being. The bags included socks, hygiene products, snacks, hand warmers, and first aid supplies.

"It was amazing to see the love we got from everyone who came. You could see the change in their spirit as they walked away," said Stephen Sweeney, Financial Secretary for Council 539.

The Knights hope to expand the "Coats for the Homeless" program to other cities following today's Denver distribution.

About the Knights of Columbus in Colorado

There are 159 Knights of Columbus councils in Colorado consisting of more than 18,000 members. The first council was established in that state in 1902. Over the last five years, Colorado Knights have given more than 10,000 volunteer hours and donated more than $190,000 to charity.

About Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity of Catholic men striving to better ourselves and our world by helping and protecting those who are not able to do so for themselves--whether they are next door or around the world.

We are a group of nearly 2 million men who come from many places, backgrounds and stages in our lives, but we share a commitment to investing our time, efforts and resources into activities that reflect our faith and our values. The K of C gave $185.7 million to charity and donated 76.7 million hours of hands-on service in 2018.

The Knights of Columbus is also an A+ rated, Fortune 1000 insurance company, which grew out of our founding in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney who sought to ensure the protection and care of our members' families. For more information, visit www.kofc.org or click here.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

