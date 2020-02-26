Knights of Columbus Goes "Into the Breach" to Help Men's Spirituality

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Lent, the Knights of Columbus, known for its legacy of charitable giving and service, is launching a new resource to help men on their spiritual journeys.

In a 12-episode online video series titled Into the Breach, the Knights address many of the challenges modern men face, including fatherhood, marriage and leadership.

The series was inspired by Phoenix Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted's 2015 document, "Into the Breach: An Apostolic Exhortation to Catholic Men," which called men to be prepared for the spiritual battle for their souls and the souls of their families.

K of C Supreme Knight Carl Anderson commented, "Catholic men and fathers shoulder a great responsibility. Our role in evangelization is indispensable, especially within our homes — building the domestic church."

He added, "Our families and our parishes need our faithful witness more than ever. As Catholic men and as Knights of Columbus, it is our duty to 'step into the breach' and play our part in the renewal of our families and the Church."

The series builds off the success of the K of C's "Everyday Heroes" series that focused on remarkable Knights whose courage, faith and commitment to charity show that heroism is attainable to the everyday man. The Into the Breach series contends that men are made for greatness and that the true expression of that greatness is to be heroically virtuous — to have a character marked by goodness and truth, strength and courage, in imitation of Christ.

Through Into the Breach, the Knights of Columbus is seeking to offer Catholic men tools and opportunities to grow in their faith, pursue Christ-like virtue, and become better Catholics, husbands and fathers. Contributing commentary to the series are Phoenix Bishop Olmsted, prominent author and theologian Dr. Scott Hahn, prominent Catholic speaker Father Mike Schmitz, former NFL player Matt Birk, and FOCUS founder Curtis Martin.

The episodes include: "Masculinity," "Brotherhood," "Leadership," "Fatherhood," "Family," "Life," "Prayer," "Suffering," "Sacramental Life," "Spiritual Warfare," "Evangelization," and "The Cornerstone."

All videos and resources will be released on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, and can be found at kofc.org/intothebreach.

About the Knights of Columbus:

The Knights of Columbus is an organization of nearly two million Catholic men striving to better ourselves and our world by helping the needy and protecting those who are not able to do so for themselves — whether they are next door or around the world. We come from many places, backgrounds and stages in our lives, but we share a commitment to investing our time, efforts and resources into activities that reflect our faith and our values.

The Knights of Columbus is also an A+ rated, Fortune 1000 insurance company, which grew out of our founding in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney who sought to safeguard the protection and care of our members' families. For more information, visit here.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

Related Links

http://www.kofc.org

