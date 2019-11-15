Knights of Columbus Recognized for Work on Behalf of Persons with Disabilities

This year, for example, the Knights sponsored and helped distribute 8,664 wheelchairs in nine countries.

"I am proud to accept this award on behalf of so many of my brother Knights who selflessly serve people with disabilities," Anderson said. "The gift of mobility provides new access to the simple and regular activities of life that the rest of take for granted. Our work is an essential part of our mission to serve our communities and put our faith into action."

The NCPD annually celebrates various disability efforts that have been a part of the U.S. Catholic Church since the promulgation by the U.S. bishops' 1978 pastoral statement on welcoming people with disabilities. By conferring the award, the NCPD recognizes "pioneers" who work to build a more inclusive and welcoming Church in which all can experience a true sense of belonging.

In a letter, the NCPD credited the Knights for having "faithfully witnessed to the dignity and worth of Catholics living with disabilities, offering support and friendship to them and their families."

At the NCPD's Celebration Dinner, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and former episcopal moderator of the NCPD, acknowledged the Knights' essential support for persons with disabilities.

"As members of the body of Christ," Cardinal DiNardo said, "the Knights' work in supporting and encouraging their life of faith and this sets a shining example to the greater Church's building up of being a welcoming community."

About the Knights of Columbus

Work to Assist Individuals Lacking Freedom of Mobility

Since 2009, the Knights of Columbus has partnered with the American Wheelchair Mission and Canadian Wheelchair Foundation, which fall under the umbrella of the Global Wheelchair Mission. The goal of this initiative is to provide aid to those who lack the freedom of mobility in our communities and around the world. Whether councils are presenting wheelchairs to local veterans and neighbors in need or donating funds to benefit those abroad, mobility brings with it independence and dignity.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus