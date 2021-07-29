Knights Of Columbus Statement On Hyde Amendment

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly's statement on removal of the Hyde Amendment from funding legislation:

"The Knights of Columbus is extremely disappointed in this week's actions by the House of Representatives to remove longstanding, bipartisan taxpayer and conscience protections including the Hyde Amendment. The House vote to make taxpayers pay for abortions is both an assault on the dignity of life and contrary to the wishes of most Americans. This year's Knights of Columbus/Marist polling, affirming over a decade of previous polling data, shows that 58% of Americans oppose the use of taxpayer-funding for abortions. We urge the Senate to include the Hyde Amendment and other similar provisions as they undertake the appropriations process and for the full Congress to ultimately pass spending bills that affirm this bipartisan desire of the American public.

We call on all legislators, especially our fellow Catholics, to have the courage to make a stand for conscience and to not force every tax-paying American to pay for the destruction of innocent life in the womb.

The Knights remain totally committed to supporting the cause of life. In the past decade, we have donated more than 1,400 ultrasound machines to pregnancy resource centers in all 50 states, and we will continue this and other efforts to build a Culture of Life."

About the Knights of Columbus

Founded in 1882 by Blessed Michael J. McGivney, The Knights of Columbus is one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $116 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors offers investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teaching and has nearly $29 billion in assets under management. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, to creating a legacy of giving, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 139 years. To learn more please visit us at kofc.org.

