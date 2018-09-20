Knob Creek® Introduces Knob Creek® Twice Barreled Rye To Its Award-winning Rye Whiskey Portfolio

CLERMONT, Ky., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Knob Creek®, a leader of the rye whiskey category since the introduction of its signature Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, is excited to announce the launch of its most unique rye expression to date, Knob Creek® Twice Barreled Rye. A first for the brand, Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye presents the brand's signature straight rye whiskey, secondarily finished in new, charred American oak barrels to deliver a harmoniously smooth and robust rye.

(PRNewsfoto/Beam Suntory Inc.)

The newest expression in Knob Creek's extensive rye whiskey portfolio, Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye is an embodiment of the brand's dedication to hard-earned flavor. Patiently aged to taste and bottled at 100 proof, Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye presents the rich and savory notes signature of the brand's classic rye whiskey, amplified by robust oak and warm spice notes with a touch of sweetness from the secondary barreling process. The result is a bold whiskey with a completely new flavor profile to the brand's highly awarded line up.

"Rye whiskey is more popular than ever, and I'm proud Knob Creek plays a role in that," said Fred Noe, Beam Family 7th Generation Master Distiller. "I've enjoyed experimenting with unique ways to amplify our classic rye whiskey to give whiskey fans something new and exciting, and I think we've done just that with Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye. I hope everyone has a chance to enjoy this new whiskey with friends and family as we enter the holiday season."

Carefully tasted by Noe through aging and secondary finishing until the whiskey achieved the robust and balanced flavor profile he envisioned, Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof: 100

100 Color: Honey Gold

Aroma: Powerful oaky aroma with subtle notes of brown sugar, vanilla, nutmeg and rye spice

Powerful oaky aroma with subtle notes of brown sugar, vanilla, nutmeg and rye spice Taste: Well-rounded sweetness, with secondary notes of toasted wood and warm baking spices

Well-rounded sweetness, with secondary notes of toasted wood and warm baking spices Finish: Lingering oak and spice, warm finish

Lingering oak and spice, warm finish Sipping Suggestions: Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye is best enjoyed neat, over ice or in an Old Fashioned

Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye joins a growing lineup of rye whiskies. In 2012, the brand introduced its classic Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey, which helped revive the rye category from the downturn it had experienced since before Prohibition. Since then, the brand has also introduced Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey, an extension of the brand's single barrel selection program, as well as Knob Creek® Cask Strength Rye, an extra-aged take on the brand's classic rye whiskey that was named "Best Rye Whiskey1" earlier this year.

Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye is now available nationwide with a Suggested Retail Price of $44.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye and Knob Creek's award-winning rye and bourbon portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Part of the original small batch collection from Kentucky, Knob Creek® Bourbon has set the standard for super-premium bourbon for more than 25 years, crafting an extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Introduced in 1992 by founding distiller Booker Noe, who pioneered the small batch bourbon movement, all Knob Creek expressions are patiently aged in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels and bottled in unique flask-shaped packaging. No matter the expression, Knob Creek's hard-earned flavor is crafted without shortcuts, and upholds the standards for what great whiskey ought to be. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon (120 proof/60% alcohol by volume) in 2011, Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey (100 proof/50% alcohol by volume) in 2012, Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof/57.5% alcohol by volume) and Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a limited-edition offering, (119.6 proof/ 59.8% alcohol by volume), both introduced in 2018.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

1 According to the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Knob Creek® Twice Barreled Rye, Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey with Secondary Oak Finish, 57.5% Alc./Vol. ©2018 Knob Creek Distillery, Clermont, KY.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

Related Links

https://www.beamsuntory.com

