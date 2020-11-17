Knobelsdorff Named Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC

GOODHUE, Minn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knobelsdorff of Goodhue, MN today announced it has achieved the Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) designation from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

"We're honored to be selected as an AQC member and I'm proud of our entire team at Knobelsdorff," said Karl von Knobelsdorff, CEO and President of Knobelsdorff. "We work hard to ensure our commitment to quality and safety is a top priority for not only our customers and projects, but for our employees as well. As one of seven Minnesota/North Dakota ABC Chapter AQC members, we will continue to prioritize quality, safety, development, education and the communities we serve."

Launched in 1993, ABC's AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas of corporate responsibility:

Quality

Safety (ABC STEP Gold, Platinum or Diamond level required)

Talent management

Craft and management education

Community relations and diversity

"By becoming an Accredited Quality Contractor, Knobelsdorff's commitment to corporate and community service excellence is clear," said 2020 ABC National Chair Tim Keating, president and owner, R.C. Stevens, Winter Garden, Florida. "Knobelsdorff's company-wide leadership on the ACQ principals is helping to drive world-class safety performance, workforce development, diversity and quality construction in the communities in which they work."

In achieving AQC status, each member company takes the following pledge:

As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principle of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and to provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.

AQC is recognized by Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners.

Knobelsdorff is a premier Electrical, Engineering, Automation and Renewable Energy team offering endless opportunities and innovative solutions to customers across North America. Ranked #126 in Inc. 5000 Series List "fastest-growing companies in the Midwest", Knobelsdorff has grown from 5 to 220 employees in just one decade. With 30 plus years of industry knowledge, Knobelsdorff is a leader in the food & beverage, grain, feed, flour & fertilizer, industrial & manufacturing, agriculture, mining, oil & gas and renewable energy markets. Visit KEway.com for more information.

