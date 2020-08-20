Knock Home Swap™ Now Live in Austin and San Antonio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- The Knock Home Swap, launched today in Austin and San Antonio, empowers homeowners to make a non-contingent offer on the home they want prior to prepping and listing their old house for sale, avoiding living through showings and repairs while still selling on the open market for maximum price. Homeowners now have access to the first fully contactless way to buy their new home before listing and selling their old one.

"We're so excited to bring the Knock Home Swap to Austin and San Antonio homeowners. Buying a home when you have to sell a home is always stressful. Today, there's the added complexity of trying to find a home in one of the most competitive housing markets of all time with a global pandemic," said Knock Co-Founder & CEO Sean Black. "We're removing the barriers of buying and selling by providing homeowners with the financing they need to make a competitive offer to win the home they want and then settle in before prepping and listing their old house for sale on the open market."

Offered exclusively through local real estate professionals who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents, the Knock Home Swap provides a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage, an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home as well as mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs on the old house.

Often for less than the cost of a traditional home purchase, the Knock Home Swap gives the homeowner the advantage of making a non-contingent offer on the home they want, immediately take ownership and begin earning equity in their new home. Once settled, they are able to prep and repair their old house so they can sell it for the highest possible price without having to live through the hassles of prep work or showings. As part of its Home Prep Concierge, Knock provides access to its approved contractor network and manages the payment of all bills upon client approved completion of work. Additionally, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house in the unlikely event that it doesn't sell within six months. Ninety percent of Knock homes sell in 90 days or less.

Knock launched the Home Swap, a reimagined version of its highly rated Home Trade-In, in July in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix, and announced its expansion to Denver earlier this month. Knock is partnering with Keller Williams Heritage and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Don Johnson Realtors in San Antonio and Berkshire Hathaway Texas Realty in Austin to enable homeowners to "swap" their current house for their dream home.

"The most exciting part of our partnership with Knock is the ability for agents to make non-contingent offers in this incredibly aggressive seller's market. This is a powerful tool to strengthen a buyer's offer and we are excited to put it into practice," said Jack Hawthorne, Team Leader, Keller Williams Heritage.

"Knock represents a powerful tool in serving the needs of our clients. It gives us the power to de-tangle a complicated transaction into a significantly easier process, for everyone," said Brad Johnson, General Manager, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Don Johnson Realtors.

"Knock provides a simple and proven successful method for a buyer to purchase and move into a home. Then, they can sell their previous home after making repairs, so the home will bring the highest and best terms, without disrupting anyone's lifestyle," said Rick Ellis, COO, Berkshire Hathaway Texas Realty. "Knock has been around since 2015 and the Home Swap helps people buy and sell their homes with advantages no other programs have. This flexibility is another advantage we can offer in solving many buyer/seller concerns in an ever-changing market."

Consumers have access to the Knock Home Swap through more than 6,000 agents in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Phoenix and San Antonio. Knock plans to expand the program to at least 11 markets by year-end and operate in at least 21 markets by the end of 2021.

About Knock

Knock makes it easy for consumers to swap their current house for their dream home. With the Knock Home Swap™, homeowners get the certainty of buying the new home they want first and the convenience of selling the old one after, while saving money in the process. Knock pioneered the Home Trade In 2017, and perfected it in 2020 with the launch of the Home Swap. Today, homeowners work with the local Knock Certified Agent of their choice to buy and move into their new home before selling their old one. They skip the hassles of living through repairs and showings, pay only one mortgage at a time and have home prep covered upfront so their old house sells on the market for the highest possible price.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity, from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs. The company is headquartered in New York and San Francisco and operates in eight markets with more cities on the way. Learn more at www. knock.com .

About Keller Williams Heritage

Keller Williams Heritage is a San Antonio-based Keller Williams franchise with over 1,000 agents and $1.98 billion in sales in 2019. As the dominant market share leader in the city, it is an early adopter of new technology and resources for agents who strive to build businesses worth owning and lives worth living.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Don Johnson Realtors

BHHS Don Johnson Realtors has been serving San Antonio since 1968. As a family company, we adhere to the all-encompassing goal of putting our client first in one of the most important decisions of their lives. Our offices in Bulverde, Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, and San Antonio allow us to serve the needs of the entire Greater San Antonio community.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Texas Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Texas Realty in Austin, Texas was founded in 1980 and is a full service residential real estate brokerage working with buyers, sellers, luxury, farm & ranch, tenant/ landlord, luxury, developer and investor clients. It consistently finishes in the Top 50 of its network's 700 brokerages across the US. The three offices in the Austin, Texas area encompass 190 real estate professionals with a coverage area extending from Austin to Houston to Waco to San Antonio.

