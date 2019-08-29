Knock Knock Raises $4 Million Series A Led by March Capital Partners to Grow Instant Games Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock Knock, a developer of frictionless games and technologies for a post-App Store world, announced today it closed $4 million in Series A financing, bringing total funding to $6 million since June of 2018. March Capital Partners led the round out of their new gaming-focused fund. Existing investors include Raine Ventures, London Venture Partners, and Ludlow Ventures. Gregory Milken, Managing Director at March Capital Partners, is also joining the board, bringing his deep gaming and consumer internet expertise to Knock Knock. Funding will be used to grow Knock Knock's instant games portfolio, expand title availability to multiple new platforms including WeChat in China, and hire for development and UA roles in San Francisco and Toronto.

"Knock Knock is bringing innovation to the instant gaming market, creating experiences that integrate with social platforms where players spend the most time," said Gregory Milken, Managing Director at March Capital Partners. "Messaging apps have the highest engagement on smartphones, and it's exciting to be involved with an early mover in the frictionless gaming market as it expands to Western markets, following the success seen in Asian markets. Knock Knock's breadth of experience in the gaming industry has allowed them to create compelling games with depth that are currently lacking in the market."

Messaging platforms have more than five billion monthly active users worldwide, and its popularity is driving massive adoption of frictionless apps like instant games. The Knock Knock executive team is comprised of industry veterans from leading gaming companies such as Zynga, Jam City, Glu Mobile, and Gameloft who believe that frictionless gaming, powered by instant install, can create new ways to connect with friends and play games. With years of collective experience in social, online, mobile, and software development, Knock Knock is uniquely suited to drive the instant games market forward, building captivating, high-quality games and the platform for the future of social and frictionless gameplay.

"We founded Knock Knock around the core belief there was an underserved market for truly accessible games that allow people to connect instantly. As players continue to spend more and more time on chat platforms and social networks, we want to bring them new and exciting social gaming experiences," said Andrew Friday, Co-founder of Knock Knock. "With the introduction of 5G and continued improvement of frictionless technologies, App Stores will be an inferior customer and business experience. I believe the future of gaming will feel more like a social network where you can easily engage with friends to play, chat, and share with the lowest barrier to entry."

Since the company's inception in 2018, Knock Knock has launched two titles on the Facebook Instant Games platform, receiving over 5 million organic and viral installs. Their third title will be launching on multiple platforms this year, including WeChat's Mini-Games and Facebook's Instant Games.

