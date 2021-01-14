Knock Names Lyft VP, Finance Michelle DeBella Chief Financial Officer

DeBella brings more than 25 years of experience and a diverse background in finance strategy, operations and management at transformative technology companies. She joins Knock from Lyft, where she was Vice President, Finance Transformation and Governance.

"Michelle's leadership experience helping two hyper-growth, iconic tech companies go public as they drove a tectonic shift in an established industry makes her uniquely qualified to join Knock at a critical inflection point in our five-year history," said Black. "We are extremely fortunate that Michelle has chosen to bring her experience to Knock as we continue to accelerate the growth of our business and share our mission to empower people to move more freely with the masses."

Before joining Lyft in 2019, DeBella was the Global Head of Internal Audit at Uber. During her time at both Lyft and Uber, DeBella scaled each companies' finance organizations in preparation for their successful IPOs. Previously, she spent more than eight years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, joining the information technology leader in 2009 as Vice President, Enterprise Financial Reporting. She was promoted to Vice President, Internal Audit in 2011, where she supervised elements of HP's 2015 split into HP Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Earlier in her career, DeBella spent nearly 17 years at Ernst & Young LLP.

"Although they are in different industries, Knock, Lyft and Uber all have the shared mission of helping people move freely. Knock is fundamentally improving the everyday experience of buying and selling a home -- one of life's most important transactions," said DeBella. "I'm excited to be joining a company with a strong culture that is leveraging technology to change how we work and live. I look forward to contributing to its already impressive growth trajectory."

Named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology in 2019 by the National Diversity Council, DeBella earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting at Truman State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

With the Knock Home Swap, consumers have the convenience and certainty of buying their new home before selling their old house. They skip the hassles of living through repairs and showings and have home prep covered upfront so their old house sells for the highest possible price. The Knock Home Swap is available today in 15 markets across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas through 70 real estate brokerage firms with more than 43,000 agents. Knock plans to expand to at least 21 markets by mid-2021 and 75 markets by 2023.

About Knock

Knock is on a mission to empower people to move freely. The Knock Home Swap™ makes it easy for consumers to buy their new home before selling their old one, skipping the hassles of living through repairs and showings, paying only one mortgage at a time, and having home prep covered upfront so their old house sells for the highest possible price. Knock currently offers the Home Swap in 15 markets in six states and plans to expand to at least 21 markets by mid-2021.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs.

