Knock Taps Industry Veteran Laura Gray As Head of Lending

"We're excited to welcome Laura to Knock. Our lending technology and operation is the backbone of the Home Swap, which brings certainty, convenience and cost savings to people who want to swap the home they have for their dream home. Laura brings the leadership and operational expertise that will ensure we're able to exceed the expectations of our customers and industry partners while scaling our business nationally in order to give everyone the freedom to move on their terms," said Black.

Gray has worked in all aspects of lending, beginning her career as a junior processor and rising through the ranks to hold national operations and underwriting roles at some of the nation's largest and best-known lending institutions, including Peoples Bank Mortgage, Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo.

"After spending my career at some of the largest and fastest growing lenders in the nation, it's exciting to be joining Knock," Gray said. "By leveraging technology, Knock is transforming how people buy and sell homes and, in turn, making it easier for them to realize their homeownership dreams. Knock has built a strong company culture that is built on transparency and putting its people first."

The Knock Home Swap provides a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage as well as up to $200,000 in an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home and home prep and up to six months of mortgage payments on the old house. The Knock Home Swap is available today in 17 markets across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. Knock plans to nearly double the number of markets it serves in 2021 and be in 75 markets by 2023.

About Knock

Knock is on a mission to empower people to move freely. The Knock Home Swap™ makes it easy for consumers to buy their new dream home before selling their old one, skipping the hassles of living through repairs and showings, paying only one mortgage at a time, and having home prep covered upfront so their old house sells for the highest possible price. Knock currently offers the Home Swap in 17 markets in six states and plans to nearly double the number of markets it serves in 2021 and be in 75 markets by 2023.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs.

