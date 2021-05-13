Knotch Launches Strategic Consulting Services for Content Leaders

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch , the leading provider of planning and analytics built specifically for content, today announced the launch of Knotch Consulting for content marketers. The service is designed to help marketing teams establish the strategic vision and operational framework to ensure that their content initiatives drive business outcomes.

Leveraging a content intelligence-led methodology, Knotch SVP and Head of Strategy David Brown and his team now offer strategic services that enable brands to:

Build a roadmap for aligning their content efforts with business outcomes

Identify the content organization model that is right for their business

Evaluate content agencies, publishers and technologies

Map content strategy to the customer journey

Plan the content types and channels that best support that journey, and

Analyze content effectiveness in achieving business results

David Brown is a leader in the content marketing space. As the co-chair of the Association of National Advertisers' content marketing committee, author of The Content Marketing Playbook, and former head of MXM, now part of Accenture Interactive, he is widely regarded as a pioneer in content marketing.

"Only 40% of marketers have a documented content strategy. Most create content – and lots of it – without knowing what business outcomes they are trying to achieve. They aren't sure how to either define or measure the success of their content strategy," Brown said. "Knotch Consulting brings a future-proof approach to content strategy planning, development and optimization to ensure that tactical efforts match the brand's business objectives."

Knotch Consulting clients will also have the opportunity to implement and leverage the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform (CIP). The Knotch CIP enables organizations to automate the planning and measurement of content performance and – through the use of big data-supported artificial intelligence – directly link content performance to strategic business impacts including enhancing brand, increasing ROI and building audience.

About Knotch

As the global leader in Content Intelligence, Knotch's mission is to empower brands to unlock the true value of their content by using data-driven strategies. With the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform, companies conduct competitive research and measure the performance of their content in real-time. Through Knotch's unique ability to provide a 360 degree of content efforts, including paid and owned, Knotch allows companies to connect their content to content outcomes, including enhancing brand, increasing ROI and building audience.

