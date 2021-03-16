Knotch to Hold Virtual Content Intelligence Conference June 17

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch, the leader in Content Intelligence, today announced Insight 2021, a virtual conference bringing together leaders in the areas of content strategy, creation and technology to discuss how brands can use the latest content intelligence solutions to plan, measure and optimize their content strategy in order to drive business outcomes.

The conference will be held on June 17, 2021, from noon-5pm ET. It will be hosted by Knotch in partnership with LinkedIn and Salesforce, with media partners Ad Age and Forbes.

The event will decode what content intelligence means for business, explain how to create a data-driven content strategy that delivers business results, and introduce innovative technology enabling improved content analysis that can help brands maximize their content performance.

Speakers will include Aimee Johnson, CMO at Zillow Group and former SVP Digital Customer Experiences at Starbucks; Robert Rose, Founder and Chief Troublemaker for The Content Advisory, the education and consulting group with the Content Marketing Institute; Brandon Starkoff, CEO and Managing Partner of Transparent Partners, a marketing technology and data consultancy; and others.

Registration for Knotch's Insight 2021 is now open here.

About Knotch

Knotch is the leading Content Intelligence Platform that allows brands to connect their content to desired business outcomes. Knotch's data-driven approach to content research, planning, analysis, and optimization is empowering the world's most notable brands to fully understand their content's performance. From content leaders and CMOs to communication directors and brand managers, Knotch empowers brands to see and act on their content in real-time. That's why brands including Ford, JPMorgan Chase, and Salesforce trust the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform to inform their content strategy. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is headquartered in New York City and committed to making brands across the globe smarter through data. For more information, visit knotch.com.

SOURCE Knotch

Related Links

https://knotch.com

