Knovos Launches Next Generation of eDiscovery with eZReview® Update

FAIRFAX, Va., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knovos, a leading provider of advanced legal information management solutions, announces the most recent update to its flagship eDiscovery solution, eZReview. The new version of eZReview provides all types of users with a truly comprehensive, single-dashboard solution that eliminates the need for multiple products and complex integrations.

eZReview covers the litigation life cycle in an easy-to-use, centrally managed platform. With a single sign-on and simple, intuitive dashboard, users now have the ideal all-in-one solution for processing, early case assessment, knowledge management, document review, analysis and production. Seamless to deploy and simple to administer, eZReview is available as either an on-premise or cloud-based solution.

"eZReview is the result of 16 years of experience and systematic development," said Dharmesh Shingala, Knovos CEO. "This latest update requires significantly fewer resources to operate and support the eDiscovery cycle, resulting in reduced training costs and increased efficiencies."

eZReview is powered by an analytics engine that smartly mines data for key concepts, patterns and intelligence, delivering the multidimensional analysis needed to successfully navigate a review or investigation. Readily accessible technology-assisted review (TAR) – including continuous active learning (CAL) and artificial intelligence (AI) – also helps case teams quickly sort through massive amounts of files and identify the most relevant documents.

Multidimensional analytics within eZReview include content-based email threading, PII identification and visualized communication mapping. Automated batch assignments, hit highlighting, simple bulk redactions and integrated native redactions allow for cost and time savings. Additionally, managed review reporting generated by eZReview enables administrators to easily oversee resources and track project progress. eZReview's built-in analytics has seen nearly universal adoption by the case teams using this advanced solution.

To learn more about eZReview, download a product brochure or request a demo, visit https://www.knovos.com/products/ezreview.

About Knovos

Knovos is on a mission to change how the world interacts with data. For the past 16 years, we have empowered leading law firms, corporations and government agencies to solve their data challenges, improve efficiencies and enhance security. Our team of dedicated developers has created an unparalleled suite of products that facilitate end-to-end eDiscovery, project management, regulatory compliance, information governance, arbitration and collaboration.

