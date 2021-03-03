KnowBe4 Acquires MediaPRO, Expanding its Presence in the Security Awareness Training Market

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, today announced it has acquired MediaPRO, a security and privacy training solutions company.

MediaPRO has a rich history of building customizable, high-quality content and tools that have been used by Fortune 1000 companies to train their teams on compliance, security and privacy. MediaPRO's customers will gain access to the additional benefits of KnowBe4's security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. The acquisition enables KnowBe4 to offer its customers a larger amount of privacy and compliance training modules.

"This acquisition presents KnowBe4 with a great opportunity to provide our customers with an abundance of engaging privacy and compliance training content that will benefit their organizations," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This is also an opportunity to provide MediaPRO's solid enterprise-level customer base with even more of the award-winning security awareness training content that KnowBe4 currently offers. We welcome MediaPRO to the KnowBe4 team and look forward to collaborating together in the future."

"MediaPRO's configurable and customizable offering is a great compliment to KnowBe4's platform," MediaPRO CEO Mike Metzger said. "This customization ability teamed with MediaPRO's deep library of privacy, security and compliance training content will broaden the choices for KnowBe4's customers and provide a myriad more options for reaching their training and awareness goals."

For more information about KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com. For more information about MediaPRO, visit www.mediapro.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

