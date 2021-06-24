Knowesis Awarded General Services Administration STARS III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) was awarded the General Services Administration (GSA)'s Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III GWAC. This is Knowesis' second STARS contract as an alumni of the STARS II vehicle. The award is effective August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2026.

STARS III is a GWAC (multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (MA-IDIQ)) contract designed to provide federal agencies with innovative IT services-based solutions from award-winning small, disadvantaged prime contractors participating in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Businesses Development program.

"Using 8(a) STARS III enables federal agencies access to 8(a) firms through an established contract vehicle instead of traditional open-market methods – saving time and taxpayer money," said John Broughton, Knowesis Director of Business Development. "Knowesis supported several IT engagements providing innovative solutions to multiple federal agencies over the last several years. We look forward to supporting more agencies' IT requirements through STARS III engagements."

The 10-year contract will build on the preceding STARS II by focusing more on emerging technologies and performance outside of the continental United States (OCONUS), GSA stated in a recent announcement. With a contract ceiling of $50 billion, STARS III is more than twice the size of STARS II, which has a $22 billion ceiling after the GSA recently raised it from $15 billion.

Knowesis specializes in solving business challenges through strategic planning and capacity building, evaluation and data analysis, strategic communications, enterprise reporting and program management. Knowesis applies core competencies to the healthcare, military health research, and information technology industry and are highly invested within the DoD environment. Our staff of dedicated professionals are recognized for bringing valuable experience from a variety of sectors, crossing industries and the federal government – to each engagement. Knowesies client satisfaction is rated higher than 92 percent of industry leaders, per Dun and Bradstreet. In 2017, Knowesis was formally recognized in the Inc. 5000 honorees as the 797th fastest growing company in America. Knowesis possesses an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system which both mitigates risk and ensures high quality product and service delivery.

Knowesis Inc., founded in 2007, offers services in analytics and information management, planning and operations, as well as communication and engagement from its offices in San Antonio, TX and Fairfax, VA with 190+ employees. Knowesis' clients include the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, and U.S Agency for International Development. Knowesis, Inc. is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB. More information about the company can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.

