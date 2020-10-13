Knowesis inc. Deploys Data Visualization And Analytics Services In Service Of The Air Force Security And Assistance Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis was recently awarded the Data Visualization and Analytics (DVA) Services contract in support of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate, a component responsible for ensuring the delivery of air systems and airpower deployment around the globe. To effectively achieve this mission, the organization relies on a sophisticated portfolio of data utilized to measure resource allocation, financials, human resources, toolsets, and other decision-critical metrics required to secure buy-in, alignment, and accountability from a broad set of cross-functional participants across eight AFSAC Divisions.

Knowesis will implement its Analytic Product Development Lifecycle (APDC) to design, develop, and implement data visualizations and predictive analytics. As a Tableau Partner, Knowesis maintains highly experienced Tableau experts and developers to develop reporting that serves to better inform leadership on future mission trajectory.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase Knowesis' expertise and capabilities to facilitate data access and data-driven decisions at all levels directly contributing to the AFSAC Director's Intent," said Michael Adames, Knowesis' Project Manager and Chief Knowledge Management subject matter expert.

Knowesis specializes in solving business challenges through strategic planning and capacity building, evaluation and data analysis, strategic communications, enterprise reporting, and program management. Knowesis applies our core functional competencies to a number of functions within the Federal space, from military health to resource deployment logistics. Our staff of dedicated professionals are recognized for bringing valuable experience from a variety of sectors, crossing industries and the Federal Government.

Knowesis Inc., as a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), provides a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies. Founded in 2007, Knowesis offers services in analytics and information management, planning and operations, as well as communication and engagement from its offices in San Antonio, TX and Fairfax, VA. More information about Knowesis can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about this press release or to schedule an interview with Sheilah O'Brien, please contact [email protected] with the subject line "Press Release Information Request."

SOURCE Knowesis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.knowesis-inc.com

