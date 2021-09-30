Knowesis Receives International Information Security Management Systems Certification

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) Information Security Management System (ISMS) used in support of professional services to U.S. Government organizations, has been certified ISO 27001:2013 compliant by the authorized global certifying body, National Quality Assurance (NQA).

ISO 27001:2013 is a highly sought-after industry standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS within the context of an organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and mitigation of information security risks. ISO, or the International Organization for Standardization, is a nearly 70-year-old international standard-setting body tasked with establishing common standards across a massive variety of markets, ranging from manufactured products, to agriculture, to healthcare, and to delivery of services.

"We're excited to earn the ISO 27001 certification," said Steve Flowers, Knowesis' Principal of Operations. "As we approach Knowesis' 15-year anniversary, this accomplishment is a significant indicator of Knowesis' commitment to meet and exceed industry standards for excellence."

While historically holding its ISMS to a high standard, Knowesis understood the value of acquiring a certification for its system to illustrate the rigor of our tested processes and service delivery structures. Knowesis looks forward to leveraging this valuable certification in serving our customers in 2022 and beyond.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.



Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

