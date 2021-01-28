KnowFully Learning Group Launches Fellowship Program

Surgent, the KnowFully division that delivers educational solutions for financial and accounting professionals, named Kelly Richmond Pope, Ph. D., CPA, as the first Surgent Fellow. Dr. Pope is an associate professor in the School of Accountancy and MIS at DePaul University in Chicago, where she teaches forensic accounting, managerial accounting, financial accounting and ethical leadership. When not in the classroom, she is engaged in researching fraud and white-collar crime, as well as educating mainstream audiences about these topics through numerous published articles, a TED Talk, and through two award winning documentaries that she created and produced about white-collar crime.

"At KnowFully, we are proud to help education evolve from a traditional model, where learning is heavily concentrated in pre-career years, to a model where education is a significant ongoing part of our professional lives. This shift requires new approaches to teaching, instructional design, educational content, and technology, all of which we look forward to exploring with Kelly, who has already pushed some incredible innovations in accounting education," explained Eric Cantor, CEO of KnowFully.

As a Surgent Fellow, Dr. Pope will focus on:

Performing research

Developing new courses

Experimenting with new teaching methods

Serving as a thought leader in expanding Surgent's curriculum and product portfolio

Serving as an advisor on Surgent's initiative to increase CPA Exam pass rates among alumni of HBCUs and ultimately increase the representation of people of color in accounting professions

"I've seen firsthand how unique approaches to education, such as storytelling and immersive experience-based learning, can help all kinds of learners understand even the most challenging topics. I'm thrilled to be able to bring these ideas, as well as my expertise in fraud and forensic accounting topics, to help KnowFully advance in these areas and improve learning outcomes for its customers," said Dr. Pope.

In an effort to recognize and foster leadership in all of the markets in which the Company serves, additional fellows, who will focus on innovative initiatives in healthcare education, will be named later this year.

About KnowFully

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, KnowFully is a leading provider of career preparation and professional education in the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit knowfully.com

