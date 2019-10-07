Knowland Insight Elite to Fuel Growth for Luxury Boutique Hotel Brand

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, a hospitality industry leader in meetings market data and analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), convention centers and other meeting venues, today announced an exciting partnership with their long-standing customer, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The pair is collaborating to upgrade Kimpton's entire portfolio of subscribing properties, 51 in total, to the Knowland flagship solution, Insight Elite along with their "SmartSync" integration. SmartSync integrates Insight Elite to the Amadeus Advanced Sales and Event Management Advanced Module which will provide greater control of their group pipeline and shore up proactive selling activities. The solution's SmartSearch capability stacks and ranks "best fit" group business to optimize revenues and profitability from the hotel's group segment.

Kimpton, a California-based hotel and restaurant brand, is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. Founded in 1981, Kimpton hotels represent a diverse group of properties including new build projects, historic building transformations, and mixed-use developments. The Kimpton portfolio spans everything from intimate havens to grand spaces. Their unparalleled results have positioned Kimpton as the leading choice for the development and management of boutique hotels.

Kimpton joined the Knowland family of customers in 2013. Kimpton drives bottom-line performance and efficiency in their hotels by connecting proactive activities to their CRM, the Amadeus Sales and Event Management Advanced Module. After Knowland launched their integration with Amadeus' MeetingBroker earlier this year, which allows users to send outbound leads from Insight Elite directly to the Amadeus Advanced Module, conversations began in earnest about upgrading. It was extremely important that Kimpton properties be able to target, sync and manage their proactive pipeline from within their CRM.

"We manage our hotels with our trademark combination of unmatched style and genuine service, and a constant focus on top-line sales and bottom-line results. Once we saw what the Elite platform could do for our portfolio – giving us control of our pipeline, shoring up repeat business, and optimizing profitability, as well as making proactive selling efforts more effective and seamless through the Amadeus integration, it made perfect sense to upgrade our portfolio," stated Telesa Via, Vice President of Sales for Kimpton.

"We enjoy partnering with companies like Kimpton, one that is discerning, forward-thinking and pioneering. Because of their values, it was not surprising that Kimpton upgraded all 51 subscribed properties to gain the significant incremental benefits of Elite with its Amadeus integration. They share our belief in targeted, well-informed proactive selling as the foundation for profitability and long-term success across their portfolio of distinctive properties," said Peter Holmes, Senior Director of Sales and Partnerships with Knowland.

About Knowland

At Knowland, we are changing how group business is sold. We empower our hospitality customers to create sustainable, repeatable, direct group business. With the industry's largest database of actualized events, we harness the power of actionable intelligence so our customers gain control of pipeline development, build a stronger base of repeatable group business and optimize profitability. That's the Knowland Advantage. See why thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinct, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experience remains meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton's employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. As a result, Kimpton has been awarded, "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains" by J.D. Power three times.

In January 2015 Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com

Media Contact/Inquiries: Lisa Bonanno, 202-312-5880, lbonanno@knowland.com

SOURCE Knowland

Related Links

http://www.knowland.com

