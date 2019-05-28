Knowland Introduces New CEO, Robert Post

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, a hospitality industry leader in meetings market data and analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), convention centers and other meeting venues, is pleased to announce that our Executive Chairman, Robert (Bob) Post is joining Knowland as CEO, effective immediately, replacing Tim Hart, who, for personal reasons, is transitioning to an advisor role.

This transition is a clear reflection of both the company's strong current position as well as its future prospects building on another year of growth and successful customer acquisition. "We're excited what Bob's unique experience in turning fast-growth cloud companies of our size into powerhouses can do for us. There is enormous opportunity for Knowland that lies ahead, and we couldn't be happier with Bob expanding his role in helping us and our customers achieve continued success, said Lance Fenton of Knowland's Board.

Bob brings decades of experience to the company as a successful entrepreneur and veteran technology company CEO, serving as CEO or Board member of multiple fast-growth companies including Knowland, TravelClick, Cloud5 Communications, FranConnect, and Oracle Hospitality (formerly MICROS Systems, Inc.).

Tim Hart, our former CEO, will continue to serve as an advisor to the management team. Fenton said, "The Board and I appreciate Tim's contributions over the past four years. The company has grown tremendously under his leadership, including several acquisitions and multiple new and innovative products that have cemented Knowland's leadership role in the hospitality industry and as a critical partner to customers that want to sell smarter and maximize their revenue from venue space. We cannot thank him enough for getting the company to where we are right now as he has positioned Knowland for the next phase of growth and opportunity."

About Knowland

We believe that there is a better way to sell group business. Our suite of hospitality solutions harnesses the power of data and analytics to help our customers know their buyers and win in the group and meetings marketplace. With the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, we deliver insights that win more share, optimize revenue strategies, and accelerate sales cycles. That's the Knowland Advantage. See why thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more about our suite of solutions, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.

