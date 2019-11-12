Knowland SmartSearch Functionality Enables HEI Hotels & Resorts to Proactively Sell Group Business with Innovative Approach

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, a hospitality industry leader in meetings market data and analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), convention centers and other meeting venues, today announced HEI Hotels & Resorts has collaborated to upgrade HEI's entire portfolio of subscribing properties, 68 in total, to the Knowland flagship solution, Insight Elite. Knowland's SmartSearch capability, only available in Elite, enables HEI portfolio properties to stack and rank "best-fit" group business to optimize revenues and profitability from the group segment in their hotels.

HEI began as a small hotel investment and management company in the late 1980's and has evolved into an industry-recognized and highly-respected Owner/Operator. HEI's fully integrated Owner/Operator approach creates a powerful investment platform, driven by excellence in operating results that yields substantial real estate value creation.

An active participant in the beta launch of the Insight Elite solution, HEI provided valuable user feedback at various stages leading up to their full adoption of the solution today.

"Knowland continues to be a critical partner for HEI and we are seeing incredible results - including over $15 million in new group business opportunities already identified using Knowland. Knowland is providing the industry with new, but proven solutions in how hotels prioritize group lead growth with its innovative alternative approach. To be the most profitable, we must proactively sell group business and Knowland is leading the way," stated Karl Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer of HEI.

"We are thrilled to partner with HEI to enable their proactive group sales strategy with Insight Elite with SmartSearch," says Kasi Sias, Enterprise Customer Success Director at Knowland. "The Elite SmartSearch functionality gives HEI the flexibility to search in real-time for the exact group business that fits their criteria. As part of the onboarding process the HEI sales teams also completed our hands-on Knowland Advantage Training including a five-part series on proactive selling giving the sales teams the upskilling needed to put the event insights from Knowland to work."

About Knowland

At Knowland, we are changing how group business is sold. We empower our hospitality customers to create sustainable, repeatable, direct group business. With the industry's largest database of actualized events, we harness the power of actionable intelligence so our customers gain control of pipeline development, build a stronger base of repeatable group business and optimize profitability. That's the Knowland Advantage. See why thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns and/or operates 82 premium select-service, full-service, upper upscale and luxury independent or branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States with annual combined revenues in excess of 2.2 Billion. HEI sets the highest standards across all aspects of hotel management and operation and focuses on central principles of excellence and continuous improvement. HEI prides itself on some of the highest employee satisfaction scores in the hospitality industry, fuels local economic prosperity by investing in communities and is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability. To learn more about HEI, please visit www.heihotels.com.

