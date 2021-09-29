Knowledge Graph Forum: Technology Ecosystem and Business Applications

The main goal of the Knowledge Graph Forum is to introduce advanced and potential adopters of the technology to Ontotext's partner ecosystem and to create new avenues of networking and opportunities.

The visitors will hear about the latest developments in a technology ecosystem that already powers the next generation of Content Management, Data Management and Knowledge Management applications for many of the most knowledge-intensive enterprises on earth - all the way from Life Sciences and Financial Services to Publishing, Government and Industry.

30+ speakers from around the globe will share their experience through real-life cases and platforms demonstrations. The keynote speakers Francois Scharffe and George Anadiotis will give you their insights on the knowledge graph applications and graph databases trends.

Topics

Business cases about proven solutions across various industry sectors

Technical demonstrations of knowledge graph management platforms

Independent point of view of the market

You will get two half days to:

Connect with fellow professionals and entrepreneurs

Learn from experts during two main tracks: Business Applications and Tools & Platforms

Get an overview of the market and technology trends from industry leaders

Meet and connect with our partners network

Save your spot for 26 and 27 October and register now

About Ontotext

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. Ontotext employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business-critical systems in the biggest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

Ontotext technology and solutions are spread wide across the value chain of the most knowledge-intensive enterprises in financial services, publishing, healthcare, pharma, manufacturing and public sectors. Leveraging AI and cognitive technologies, Ontotext helps enterprises get a competitive advantage, by connecting the dots of their proprietary knowledge and putting it in the context of global intelligence.

Headquartered in the year 2000 in Bulgaria, Ontotext has most of its revenues from big corporations across US, UK, Mainland Europe and Asia and partners with 5 of the biggest IT Services companies on Earth.

