Knowledge to Practice Launches CurrentMD COVID, Aimed at Empowering Frontline Teams to Deliver the Best Care

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge to Practice (K2P) today announced the launch of CurrentMD™ COVID —a groundbreaking subscription-based educational platform that empowers frontline teams to deliver the best quality care to their patients. CurrentMD COVID allows medical providers to access the latest information on COVID-19 in the form of microlearning modules of about 5 to 20 minutes each, designed to facilitate impactful, on-the-go learning.

A leading provider of personalized, competency-based lifelong learning for practicing physicians, hospitals, and healthcare systems, K2P developed and brought to market CurrentMD COVID in just two months to provide clinicians with the most up-to-date, comprehensive knowledge needed to respond effectively to the global pandemic. Developed in collaboration with leading experts and reviewed by K2P's editorial board, CurrentMD COVID boasts a curriculum that is regularly updated with the most recent discoveries about COVID-19, so providers are better positioned to diagnose, treat, and manage patients, including those with comorbidities.

"We're delighted to be launching this timely and highly effective education solution at a critical time, as COVID-19 cases surpass 4.8 million in the United States and hotspots continue to emerge at an alarming rate," said Mary Ellen Beliveau, founder and CEO of Knowledge to Practice. "Physicians on the frontlines need the most current information available in an easy-to-use format, and that's exactly what CurrentMD COVID delivers. Our platform distills the very latest findings on COVID-19 into short and effective learning modules, allowing providers to incorporate best practices at the rate of discovery."

CurrentMD COVID not only provides hospitals and healthcare systems with emerging COVID-19 information from experts and medical journals, but also meets the needs of leading insurance companies seeking opportunities to provide local support to their communities and providers in pursuit of aiding public health best practices in their networks. K2P recently partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, the South Carolina Medical Association, and the South Carolina Hospital Association to roll out the program to 25,000 providers across the state.

"With our increased numbers of cases in South Carolina, it is essential we support our local physicians throughout this crisis," said Shawn Stinson, MD, SVP of innovation and improvement at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. "Partnering with Maryland-based Knowledge to Practice enabled us to bring state-of the-art COVID-19 curriculum and provide just-in-time learning that measurably improves clinical judgment, critical thinking, and the most current COVID-19 care across our state."

"By making CurrentMD COVID available to all the providers in their networks, payors are offering them a convenient and accessible way to keep up with the latest developments and giving them the confidence that they have the best information at their fingertips," added Beliveau.

Available in multiple formats to facilitate learning whenever busy physicians have time, CurrentMD COVID offers unbiased, current, comprehensive knowledge so interdisciplinary teams are better able to deliver consistent, quality care while improving patient outcomes.

The mobile-friendly platform offers four learning tracks: COVID-19 Background; Clinical Presentation; Diagnosis; and Treatment & Follow-up. Content is updated on a rolling basis and sourced from a panel of leading clinical thought leaders and contributing experts in Emergency Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, Cardiovascular Care, Infectious Disease, Population Health, and Physician Leadership. Users can personalize their experience by adding content from their personal playlist to keep track of their progress and easily access their modules on the go.

The second wave of content, led by Dr. David B. Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus of Jefferson School of Public Health and a member of K2P's advisory board, will enable healthcare executives to leverage lessons learned to develop local guidelines to support the healthcare system to prepare and manage through a pandemic like COVID-19.

About Knowledge to Practice

Knowledge to Practice (K2P) delivers practice-changing, healthcare education solutions that help transform patient care, enable continuity of care, and mitigate risks across hospitals and healthcare systems. Knowledge to Practice's personalized curriculum and proprietary learning system embeds the best adult learning practices to result in better retention and more effective learning on the go. To learn more about Knowledge to Practice please visit www.KnowledgeToPractice.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Noyes

Ditto PR

[email protected]

646-379-0607

SOURCE Knowledge to Practice

Related Links

https://www.knowledgetopractice.com

