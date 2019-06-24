KnowledgeLake Named a Winner of the St. Louis Top Workplaces 2019 Award by the Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Post-Dispatch. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

Ron Cameron, KnowledgeLake CEO, said: "Receiving the Top Workplace award is such an honor because it's a true reflection of how our tribe feels about KnowledgeLake. Our people are our greatest asset, which is why it's so important that we invest in them professionally and personally. We strive to create a culture centered on service and family, and that shows in everything we do. If we take care of our employees, the bottom line will take care of itself; winning outside the office starts with winning inside the office."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement an organization has worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About KnowledgeLake

Since 1999, KnowledgeLake's singular focus has been to amplify worker productivity by eliminating paper, streamlining document processing and automating business-critical operations. With a team of enterprise content management (ECM) and content services experts equipped with award-winning Microsoft-centric technology, KnowledgeLake delivers powerful solutions that put content to work. After earning the Microsoft Partner of the Year award year after year, thousands of companies worldwide trust KnowledgeLake to provide content management and process automation expertise in their Microsoft SharePoint, SharePoint Online, Azure and multi-repository environments.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

