KnowledgeLake Recognized in the '20 Most Promising Content Services Platform Solution Providers' by CIOReview

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake has been recognized in the "20 Most Promising Content Services Platform Solution Providers" by CIOReview, a leading print magazine that helps bridge the gap between enterprise IT vendors and buyers. KnowledgeLake provides managed services along with a cloud platform specifically focused on Content Services.

The KnowledgeLake platform is an entirely cloud-based service that requires no on-premise software. The service includes document capture that is based on AI and machine learning, in addition to Robotic Process Automation (RPA), workflow, and a content repository based on Microsoft Azure—coming together to form the robust KnowledgeLake solution. Common workloads for KnowledgeLake are accounts payable processing, new account onboarding, loan processing, and case management.

Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake, said, "We're honored to be recognized in CIOReview's 'Most Promising Content Services Platform Solution Providers.' We're the first mover in our market with a fully managed service offering. I believe our business model represents a fresh new approach to content services, which allows our clients to focus on their business instead of administering software and servers. We think of ourselves as the Amazon of the content services marketplace."

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake provides content management solutions that help busy organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes. Since 1999, we've created award-winning, Microsoft-centric solutions that have helped thousands of companies around the world focus on their mission rather than their mission-critical documents. As a four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, we enable the Microsoft partner ecosystem with tools to extend the value of Microsoft's business-critical technologies for the benefit of all Microsoft customers.

Marketing Contact:

Yeni Hoo | yeni.hoo@knowledgelake.com

Tori Cameron | tori.cameron@knowledgelake.com

SOURCE KnowledgeLake