Knowles Precision Devices Honors Digi-Key with 2019 Performance Excellence Award

The award was presented by Sam Vinci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Rhonda Kaesemeyer, North America Distribution and Rep Manager; and Dan Gaffney, Global Director of Marketing at Knowles Precision Devices, and awarded to Levy Olson, Senior Manager, Product Management and Tammy Swick, Partnership Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.

Knowles Presents Digi-Key with 2019 Performance Excellence AwardKnowles Precision Devices is a market leader and global supplier of a wide variety of highly engineered capacitors and microwave to millimeter wave components for use in critical applications in military, medical, electric vehicle, and 5G market segments.

Knowles broad product portfolio includes speakers and microphones for hearing health products, premium music earphones, communications headsets, and industrial acoustic applications, and is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

