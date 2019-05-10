Knowles Precision Devices Honors Digi-Key with 2019 Performance Excellence Award
May 10, 2019, 13:04 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Knowles Precision Devices 2019 Performance Excellence Award https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/k/keystone-electronics?WT.mc_id=PressReleaseat the 2019 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by Sam Vinci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Rhonda Kaesemeyer, North America Distribution and Rep Manager; and Dan Gaffney, Global Director of Marketing at Knowles Precision Devices, and awarded to Levy Olson, Senior Manager, Product Management and Tammy Swick, Partnership Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.
Knowles Presents Digi-Key with 2019 Performance Excellence AwardKnowles Precision Devices is a market leader and global supplier of a wide variety of highly engineered capacitors and microwave to millimeter wave components for use in critical applications in military, medical, electric vehicle, and 5G market segments.
Knowles broad product portfolio includes speakers and microphones for hearing health products, premium music earphones, communications headsets, and industrial acoustic applications, and is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Knowles products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
