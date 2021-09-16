KnowWake Announces Official European Expansion: UK - England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Beyond

"A lot of points have been added by users in the region and it was time to fill in the gaps. We really appreciate everyone that has helped add so much to the chart already," stated Dan Karsko, KnowWake's Founder and Chief Manager.

"If we're not in your region yet, we want to hear from you, and we're on our way."

With more than 8,000 businesses already available to be claimed across the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, KnowWake's formal expansion into Europe comes as the next step towards the goal of facilitating the world's largest network of boaters navigating together.

Comparable to a Waze or Google Maps for the road, KnowWake creates an easy way to find dockside and waterfront destinations available by boat. Users can locate everything from marinas, restaurants, dive shops, services, yacht clubs, boat clubs, rental locations, and much more.

KnowWake's mission is to improve the entire boating experience. Driven by proactive reporting from on-water users, historical data sourced from local law enforcement, and government agencies, the app consistently recommends the safest routes, the best places to go boating, and proximity to critical marine services. For added connectivity, you can find friends, create groups, and share your location with everyone.

To claim a business, please visit the KnowWake Business Portal .

To download KnowWake, please visit KnowWake.com or your app store.

SOURCE KnowWake

Related Links

https://www.knowwake.com

