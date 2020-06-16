Knox County Planning Commission Approves 8,000 square foot Event Pavilion for Development in South Knoxville - Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow®

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox County Planning Commission approved the 8,000 square foot event pavilion to be included with Ancient Lore Village. Local businessman Tom Boyd announced today that Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow® will include Unity Pavilion, an ancient themed event pavilion that will accommodate weddings and events up to 300 people. In front of the pavilion will be a 40-foot-high waterfall consisting of 3 drops over 14 feet each that cascade to a 1/5-acre pond. A massive stone staircase connects the base of the waterfall to a balcony overlooking the falls. "The falls will create a magical backdrop for couples to exchange vows and will have seating for over 100 people to view the ceremony," says Melissa Blettner, General Manager of Ancient Lore Village. The 40-acre development also includes unique themed accommodations, areas for outdoor wedding ceremonies, miles of walking trails and an animal pasture.

Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow is an ancient themed event venue located in Knoxville, TN that is scheduled to open in late 2020.

"Our goal has always been to bring a quality hospitality experience to the Knoxville area. We are excited to be moving forward with a development plan that will help boost the local economy and provide a venue where people can celebrate in a unique and charming environment," says Tom Boyd, Founder and Chairman of Boyd Hollow Resorts, Inc..

DK Levy, an architectural firm in Knoxville, has been working with Boyd since late 2019 on the design and layout of The Village. Daniel Levy, owner of DK Levy said, "Tom (Boyd) has a great vision to create a place where only good exists, based on his book, Bokee's Trek. We have been collaborating and designing for the last 18 months and the result is Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow. This Village is like no other place on Earth."

"In these very uncertain times, we have been thoughtful with our design and operations to create a venue that allows for social distancing, provides virtual services for weddings and meetings, and has an option to reserve the entire Village for an event. Our goal is to open later this year, we have had hundreds of inquiries for weddings and dates are expected to fill up quickly," Blettner said. If you are interested in checking availability for an event, contact Ancient Lore Village at, www.ancientlorevillage.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Blettner

(608) 220-6130

SOURCE Ancient Lore Village

Related Links

https://ancientlorevillage.com/

