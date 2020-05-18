Knoxville Based Analytics Company, PYA Analytics, changes name to Data Tapestry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA Analytics, a technology company that develops data architecture and analytic solutions, announced today it is changing its name to Data Tapestry. Founded in 2013 by PYA and scientists and engineers from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, PYA Analytics began as an affiliated company of PYA to address clients' business analytics needs. In 2019 data technologies developed by PYA Analytics were acquired by Verana Healthcare along with related workforce resources. The transaction prompted this rebranding into Data Tapestry as the company's leadership looks to expand its service offerings while growing recognition as a go-to business analytics resource. Data Tapestry has a diverse multi-state client base of healthcare, commercial, and governmental organizations. Chief Operating Officer Eric Edens said "we are thrilled to announce our new name, as we have taken a number of steps forward and becoming Data Tapestry is the final step in our rebranding. By building on the legacy of what came before, our exceptional staff is forging a new path to continue our journey making Knoxville a hub for big data and analytics technologies."

Data Tapestry's mission is to design and hone our clients' data to be insightful and impactful. The company specializes in natural language processing (NLP) analytics, developing data system architectures tailored for analytics, predictive modeling, and healthcare data analytics while working with clients to understand their technological needs. Our team develops strategies to achieve client goals and offers additional support recommendations that answer data challenges. Data Tapestry continues work on creating state of the art products for data linking and analysis. Data Tapestry brings expertise in data engineering and analysis to bear in meeting new challenges, and it allows our employees to grow professionally. Learn more about Data Tapestry at www.datatapestry.ai

